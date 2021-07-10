Biggest Bitcoin Wallets with 100K-1 Million BTC Are Sitting at 27-Month Highs: Santiment Data

Fresh analytics data shows that 3.64 percent of Bitcoin supply is held on just four crypto wallets

Data provided by the popular Santiment analytics agency shows that top Bitcoin addresses, holding from 100,000 to 1,000,000 Bitcoins, contain 3.64 percent of the entire BTC supply.

Bitinfocharts website says that there are only four wallets of that size – the biggest ones in the ecosystem. Santiment team’s tweet shows that these wallets are still at 27-month highs.

In the meantime, wallets that hold from 10,000 to 100,000 Bitcoins contain 10.91 percent of the total BTC supply.

There are eighty addresses holding that many coins, according to Bitinfocharts. Santiment says that these addresses are at all-time lows at the moment.

🐳🤯 #Bitcoin's top addresses with 100,000+ $BTC held own 3.64% of the supply of #crypto's top market cap asset. They're essentially still sitting at 27-month high levels. Meanwhile 10,000 to 100,000 $BTC addresses are at #AllTimeLow levels at 10.91% held. https://t.co/KuMdlIFXIw pic.twitter.com/ehDAQxWxv8 — Santiment (@santimentfeed) July 10, 2021