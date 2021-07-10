Biggest Bitcoin Wallets with 100K-1 Million BTC Are Sitting at 27-Month Highs: Santiment Data

News
Sat, 07/10/2021 - 16:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
Fresh analytics data shows that 3.64 percent of Bitcoin supply is held on just four crypto wallets
Biggest Bitcoin Wallets with 100K-1 Million BTC Are Sitting at 27-Month Highs: Santiment Data
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Data provided by the popular Santiment analytics agency shows that top Bitcoin addresses, holding from 100,000 to 1,000,000 Bitcoins, contain 3.64 percent of the entire BTC supply.

Bitinfocharts website says that there are only four wallets of that size – the biggest ones in the ecosystem. Santiment team’s tweet shows that these wallets are still at 27-month highs.

In the meantime, wallets that hold from 10,000 to 100,000 Bitcoins contain 10.91 percent of the total BTC supply.

Related
Elon Musk Offers Devs Specific Directions on Making Dogecoin Superior to Bitcoin and Ethereum

There are eighty addresses holding that many coins, according to Bitinfocharts. Santiment says that these addresses are at all-time lows at the moment.

8170_88
Image via bitinfocharts
#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Biggest Bitcoin Wallets with 100K-1 Million BTC Are Sitting at 27-Month Highs: Santiment Data
07/10/2021 - 16:00

Biggest Bitcoin Wallets with 100K-1 Million BTC Are Sitting at 27-Month Highs: Santiment Data
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA and DOGE Price Analysis for July 10
07/10/2021 - 14:19

BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA and DOGE Price Analysis for July 10
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
article image Elon Musk Offers Devs Specific Directions on Making Dogecoin Superior to Bitcoin and Ethereum
07/10/2021 - 12:12

Elon Musk Offers Devs Specific Directions on Making Dogecoin Superior to Bitcoin and Ethereum
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan