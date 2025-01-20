Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test Incoming, XRP Remains Dominant: Eyes For $3.5, 45% Solana (SOL) Pump Might Be Only Beginning

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin must break through this critical price level to avoid issues for the rest of the market
    Mon, 20/01/2025 - 0:01
    A
    A
    A
    Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test Incoming, XRP Remains Dominant: Eyes For $3.5, 45% Solana (SOL) Pump Might Be Only Beginning
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    With a recent break above a crucial resistance level close to $102,000 Bitcoin is still gaining ground. Although this move suggests that the asset is once again strong a significant test is still ahead as Bitcoin gets closer to a crucial psychological and technical barrier at $105,000. 

    A favorable macro environment and rising trading volumes have helped Bitcoin maintain its upward trend over the past week. BTC is reclaiming the 50, 100 and 200 EMA's on the daily chart indicating that the bullish trend is still in place. With an RSI of 63 the market is showing moderate strength but still has room to rise before reaching overbought territory. The $105,000 mark is a formidable obstacle.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In order to maintain its current rally Bitcoin must decisively break through this strong resistance level which is in line with earlier peaks on the chart. The market may reach $110,000 a level not seen since the start of the last significant bull run if this breakout is successful. A retracement with support levels at $98,000 and $95,000 might occur if the price fails to break $105,000. 

    HOT Stories
    Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test Incoming, XRP Remains Dominant: Eyes For $3.5, 45% Solana (SOL) Pump Might Be Only Beginning
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin: 'Buy More'
    SHIB Price Collapses as 66 Million Coins Burned Out of Circulation
    Ripple Exec Makes Bold 2025 Stablecoin Prediction: Details

    These levels which were once important resistances are now serving as solid support areas which could reduce Bitcoin's downside risk. Since BTC's recent price action suggests growing institutional and retail interest, the general market sentiment is still cautiously optimistic. In the medium term, the macroeconomic environment which anticipates slower interest rate increases contributes to the optimistic outlook for Bitcoin. 

    Advertisement

    The most important level to keep an eye on for traders and investors is the $105,000 mark. Strong volume combined with a clear move above this area could support the bullish argument for Bitcoin and pave the way for future gains. Failure to hold above $105,000 however might indicate a brief halt in the rally. 

    XRP Prevails

    Following its recent breakout above $3, XRP is still demonstrating its dominance in the cryptocurrency market and has a lot of momentum. The asset is still firmly positioned as a key performer despite some setbacks thanks to robust trading volumes and advantageous on-chain metrics. The price of XRP has risen over the last few weeks surpassing significant resistance levels. Its advance toward $3 and higher was sparked by its breakout from the consolidation pattern at about $2.5. 

    The asset has found support above the 50 and 100 EMA on the daily chart demonstrating XRP's outstanding performance. Additionally RSI levels close to 68 indicate that XRP is still in a healthy bullish phase without being overbought. The next significant target for bullish investors is $3.5 where XRP is currently trading at $3.13. 

    Related
    XRP Chart Pattern Predicts Breakout to $4; What's Next?
    Sun, 01/19/2025 - 09:50
    XRP Chart Pattern Predicts Breakout to $4; What's Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    A possible breakthrough would indicate further upward momentum as this level represents a psychological and technical barrier. In contrast if current levels are not maintained XRP may retetest support at $3 or even $2.75. Additionally on-chain metrics present a favorable image of XRP. In recent days there have been over 1 trillion account-to-account payments indicating an increase in network usage and activity. 

    The asset's growing popularity has also been supported by the steady increase in the number of active accounts. The fact that XRP can sustain high trading volumes—currently surpassing $230 million on its bullish candles—further demonstrates its dominance. This volume of activity suggests that institutional and retail investors are still interested. 

    In the future XRP's path toward $3. 5 depends on both ongoing on-chain strength and general market conditions. A successful break of $3.5 might pave the way for additional gains making the $4 mark a realistic target. However traders should continue to be on the lookout for possible retracements particularly if market sentiment changes or volume declines. 

    Solana takes all attention

    Solana's remarkable 45% rally in recent days has drawn market attention and may indicate a significant trend reversal. Numerous significant technical breakouts have coincided with this surge which may open the door for long-term upward momentum. Solana recently broke through a number of significant resistance levels such as the 50 EMA at $199 and the 100 EMA at $210. 

    There had previously been no significant price recovery due to these levels. A strong bullish signal that confirms the potential for a trend shift is provided by breaking above these thresholds. The asset is currently trading above $280 indicating a high level of market confidence. After Solana firmly broke out of its descending channel which had kept the asset under selling pressure for weeks there was another significant breakout. 

    Related
    FDUSD on Solana Makes It to Binance, Zero Fees on Deposits and Withdrawals
    Sat, 01/18/2025 - 11:17
    FDUSD on Solana Makes It to Binance, Zero Fees on Deposits and Withdrawals
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    By making the bearish structure invalid this move prepares the way for more bullish continuation. Furthermore the fact that Solana's RSI has hit 78 indicates strong momentum. This confirms the strength of the buying pressure propelling the rally even though it also points to some overbought conditions. 

    The volume increase has also been significant. During this rally, Solana's trading volume reached a new high indicating heightened market participation and interest. In order to sustain the current upward trend this is a crucial component.

    Looking ahead the $300 mark may serve as a psychological barrier as Solana encounters its next significant resistance. If this breakthrough is successful it may lead to higher targets of $350 or more. For the asset to continue its bullish outlook on the downside support above $250 must be maintained. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin #XRP #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 19, 2025 - 18:50
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin: 'Buy More'
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    Guides
    Jan 19, 2025 - 18:00
    How to Choose Crypto Exchange in 2025: Guide
    Guides
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ApeX Kicks Off Airdrop Season with a Retroactive Airdrop + 25M $APEX from 175M $APEX Treasury Pool
    Over 5 Million SOLV Tokens Up for Grabs in Upcoming Airdrop Events
    NEXT BASKET Announces NEBA Token, Powering its Web3 E-commerce Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test Incoming, XRP Remains Dominant: Eyes For $3.5, 45% Solana (SOL) Pump Might Be Only Beginning
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin: 'Buy More'
    How to Choose Crypto Exchange in 2025: Guide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD