Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test Incoming, XRP Remains Dominant: Eyes For $3.5, 45% Solana (SOL) Pump Might Be Only Beginning

With a recent break above a crucial resistance level close to $102,000 Bitcoin is still gaining ground. Although this move suggests that the asset is once again strong a significant test is still ahead as Bitcoin gets closer to a crucial psychological and technical barrier at $105,000.

A favorable macro environment and rising trading volumes have helped Bitcoin maintain its upward trend over the past week. BTC is reclaiming the 50, 100 and 200 EMA's on the daily chart indicating that the bullish trend is still in place. With an RSI of 63 the market is showing moderate strength but still has room to rise before reaching overbought territory. The $105,000 mark is a formidable obstacle.

In order to maintain its current rally Bitcoin must decisively break through this strong resistance level which is in line with earlier peaks on the chart. The market may reach $110,000 a level not seen since the start of the last significant bull run if this breakout is successful. A retracement with support levels at $98,000 and $95,000 might occur if the price fails to break $105,000.

These levels which were once important resistances are now serving as solid support areas which could reduce Bitcoin's downside risk. Since BTC's recent price action suggests growing institutional and retail interest, the general market sentiment is still cautiously optimistic. In the medium term, the macroeconomic environment which anticipates slower interest rate increases contributes to the optimistic outlook for Bitcoin.

The most important level to keep an eye on for traders and investors is the $105,000 mark. Strong volume combined with a clear move above this area could support the bullish argument for Bitcoin and pave the way for future gains. Failure to hold above $105,000 however might indicate a brief halt in the rally.

XRP Prevails

Following its recent breakout above $3, XRP is still demonstrating its dominance in the cryptocurrency market and has a lot of momentum. The asset is still firmly positioned as a key performer despite some setbacks thanks to robust trading volumes and advantageous on-chain metrics. The price of XRP has risen over the last few weeks surpassing significant resistance levels. Its advance toward $3 and higher was sparked by its breakout from the consolidation pattern at about $2.5.

The asset has found support above the 50 and 100 EMA on the daily chart demonstrating XRP's outstanding performance. Additionally RSI levels close to 68 indicate that XRP is still in a healthy bullish phase without being overbought. The next significant target for bullish investors is $3.5 where XRP is currently trading at $3.13.

A possible breakthrough would indicate further upward momentum as this level represents a psychological and technical barrier. In contrast if current levels are not maintained XRP may retetest support at $3 or even $2.75. Additionally on-chain metrics present a favorable image of XRP. In recent days there have been over 1 trillion account-to-account payments indicating an increase in network usage and activity.

The asset's growing popularity has also been supported by the steady increase in the number of active accounts. The fact that XRP can sustain high trading volumes—currently surpassing $230 million on its bullish candles—further demonstrates its dominance. This volume of activity suggests that institutional and retail investors are still interested.

In the future XRP's path toward $3. 5 depends on both ongoing on-chain strength and general market conditions. A successful break of $3.5 might pave the way for additional gains making the $4 mark a realistic target. However traders should continue to be on the lookout for possible retracements particularly if market sentiment changes or volume declines.

Solana takes all attention

Solana's remarkable 45% rally in recent days has drawn market attention and may indicate a significant trend reversal. Numerous significant technical breakouts have coincided with this surge which may open the door for long-term upward momentum. Solana recently broke through a number of significant resistance levels such as the 50 EMA at $199 and the 100 EMA at $210.

There had previously been no significant price recovery due to these levels. A strong bullish signal that confirms the potential for a trend shift is provided by breaking above these thresholds. The asset is currently trading above $280 indicating a high level of market confidence. After Solana firmly broke out of its descending channel which had kept the asset under selling pressure for weeks there was another significant breakout.

By making the bearish structure invalid this move prepares the way for more bullish continuation. Furthermore the fact that Solana's RSI has hit 78 indicates strong momentum. This confirms the strength of the buying pressure propelling the rally even though it also points to some overbought conditions.

The volume increase has also been significant. During this rally, Solana's trading volume reached a new high indicating heightened market participation and interest. In order to sustain the current upward trend this is a crucial component.

Looking ahead the $300 mark may serve as a psychological barrier as Solana encounters its next significant resistance. If this breakthrough is successful it may lead to higher targets of $350 or more. For the asset to continue its bullish outlook on the downside support above $250 must be maintained.