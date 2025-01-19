Advertisement
    XRP Comeback Mode: 1.5 Billion Surge

    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP enters comeback mode as on-chain metrics recover massively
    Sun, 19/01/2025 - 10:05
    date 2025-01-19
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    With notable increases in price and on-chain metrics, XRP has made a remarkable comeback. With the XRP payment volume between accounts reaching 1.5 billion in a notable surge as shown in the provided charts, the asset's recent performance is drawing attention.

    As transaction activity rises, this increase indicates renewed interest in XRP. From a market standpoint, XRP just broke through $3, setting a new standard before experiencing a minor decline. Since there were more than 50,000 active accounts in early January, indicating a significant increase in user engagement, on-chain data further bolsters the bullish momentum.

    These metrics demonstrate the increasing trust in XRP's ecosystem and applications. More people may be using XRP for transactions as evidenced by the increase in payment volume. This pattern fits in with larger adoption initiatives and a network that is maturing and able to manage high traffic. The combination of increasing volume and active account numbers suggests that the network's user base and usage are expanding.

    The market for XRP is still active in spite of this encouraging expansion. The recent pullback of the asset from its peak of $3.04 emphasizes the possibility of transient swings. However, overall things are looking up, and XRP is still strong during its recovery phase. Key levels to keep an eye on going forward are $3.20 for resistance and $2.62 for support.

    A retest of its most recent highs might result from a break above $3.20, which would indicate fresh bullish momentum. On the other hand, a drop below $2.06 may indicate additional consolidation prior to a subsequent upward move. In 2025, XRP's market performance and on-chain activity point to a thriving resurgence that might change its course. XRP is still a noteworthy asset to keep an eye on in the changing cryptocurrency landscape as adoption increases and metrics keep rising.

    #XRP
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

