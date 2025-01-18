FDUSD on Solana Makes It to Binance, Zero Fees on Deposits and Withdrawals

Advertisement

First Digital USD (FDUSD), a multi-blockchain audited stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, enhances its availability on Binance (BNB), the largest crypto exchange by trading volume and user count. Traders are invited to deposit and withdraw FDUSD paying no fees.

Binance (BNB), a dominant centralized crypto exchange, shared details of its latest stablecoin listing so far. Solana-based version of First Digital USD (FDUSD), a Hong Kong-regulated USD-pegged stable cryptocurrency, is now available for all Binancians.

Binance (BNB) stressed that the process of SOL-based FDUSD is fully completed: Users can freely deposit and withdraw the stablecoin via the Solana (SOL) blockchain and utilize it in Binance's (BNB) products.

To introduce the novel stablecoin to the Binance (BNB) audience, the platform is running a zero-fee promo campaign for FDUSD. Until April 16, 2025, 11:59 p.m. UTC, all deposit and withdrawal operations are charged with zero platform fees.

As Binance (BNB) targets regulatory compliance, it recalled that users in EEA are not eligible for the promotion and usage of stablecoins unauthorized under the new MiCA regulatory framework for digital assets.

As covered by U.Today previously, Binance (BNB) already expanded its stablecoin offering this year. On Jan. 10, spot trading in PHA/USDC, PLN/USDC, STEEM/USDC and USUAL/USDC pairs kicked off.

Tether unveils USDT cross-chain alternative: Details

Despite increasing regulatory hostility, the competition in the stablecoin segment has gained steam in recent months. Tether, the issuer of the largest-ever stablecoin USDT, announced this week its new development called USDT0, a cross-chain stablecoin issued on Kraken's L2 Ink.

USDT0 is set to merge the benefits of LayerZero's Omnichain Fungible Token standard and OP Stack, Optimism's development framework. Simply put, USDT0 streamlines operations with crypto liquidity on multiple blockchains.

Also, Ripple, a U.S. fintech giant, launched its hotly-anticipated stablecoin Ripple USD (RLUSD) on XRP Ledger and Ethereum (ETH) Dec. 17, 2024.

As of press time, RLUSD capitalization exceeds $74 million in equivalent.