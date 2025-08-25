Crucial Red Flag Shared by Binance’s CZ As He Steps Up on X

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Changpeng Zhao, frequently known simply as CZ, the co-founder of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, and its former CEO, has taken to social media to give an important warning to the global crypto community.

Currently, CZ is in Tokyo, Japan, where he is attending one of the largest Web3 conferences in Asia – WebX2025 – as one of the keynote speakers. Despite his busy schedule, CZ has published several tweets today, and almost all of them were warnings on the same topic – the red flag related to him that many people show.

CZ warns about this red flag

Changpeng Zhao shared that after giving a speech or participating in a fireside chat during such events, he usually spends a while letting fans get their photos taken with him. If it is all organized well, CZ said, he can get through around 600 selfies within half an hour, which means around three seconds per photo.

He also advised against trying to talk to him at this time but leave a business card with their contacts (CZ prefers a QR code for Signal of WhatsApp). He does not accept any other gifts or papers.

And here comes the main point of his tweets – many people later use selfies with him to endorse their own crypto, etc, projects. CZ warns that this is a clear red flag, and he does not endorse any of those projects. He often has no idea what these people are creating: “Photos with me are not endorsements. I usually have no idea what people are working on.”

It's usually a red flag when a project uses a photo with me, or name drop to get influence. 😂 https://t.co/1PQUXTpxPi — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) August 25, 2025

CZ shares ironic take on AI

Earlier this month, CZ shared his take on the current race between companies that are building AI systems, striving to make them more and more powerful and intelligent. Among those are, of course, OpenAI with its ChatGPT and Elon Musk’s xAI with Grok.

CZ said rather ironically that while claiming a goal to prevent “AI from being dangerous,” they are racing “to create the most advanced (dangerous) AI.” The influencer added a disclaimer, saying that he is all for tech/AI development.

This tweet triggered a hot debate in the comments where X users tried to agree on who will be in power to decide whether AI is dangerous or not.