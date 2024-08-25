    Bearish Ethereum Warning Issued by Tuur Demeester

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    ETH/BTC pair predicted to collapse to just 0.03 BTC
    Sun, 25/08/2024 - 10:02
    Bearish Ethereum Warning Issued by Tuur Demeester
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Tuur Demeester of Adamant Research recently issued a major Ethereum (ETH) warning, pointing to the fact that the leading altcoin by market capitalization is on track to drop to 0.03 BTC.

    Advertisement

    The ETH/BTC pair is currently sitting at 0.043 BTC, according to data provided by the Binance exchange.

    Ethereum failed to experience a major rally following the launch of spot-based Ether ETFs in the U.S. from such big names as BlackRock and Fidelity.

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi Era Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Awakens: Details
    Ethereum Co-Founder Names Major Tech Threats
    SHIB Price Breaks Out Despite Shibarium's 88.24% Key Metric Plunge
    Ripple Celebrates Another SEC Loss: Details

    Earlier this month, the ETH/BTC pair collapsed to as low as 0.04 during a massive global stock market crash that also affected the leading cryptocurrencies. Altcoins, of course, experienced a bigger blow to Bitcoin, which is a typical occurrence in a risk-off environment.

    Related
    Ethereum Co-Founder Names Major Tech Threats
    Sun, 08/25/2024 - 07:34
    Ethereum Co-Founder Names Major Tech Threats
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Since then, the ETH/BTC pair managed to recover by roughly 15%. However, at press time, it is still down 15% from its 2024 peak of 0.061 that was achieved back in January.

    Will flippening still happen?

    Since the emergence of Ethereum on the crypto scene, the flippening narrative has been dominating crypto debates.

    Related
    Massive 300,000 Ethereum Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange
    Fri, 08/23/2024 - 09:29
    Massive 300,000 Ethereum Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    In 2017, the Ethereum network exploded in popularity due to the proliferation of initial coin offerings (ICOs), posing a threat to Bitcoin's reign. In June 2017, the ETH/BTC ratio reached its current peak of 0.15 BTC. However, this success was short-lived, and ETH ended up losing 80% of its value against BTC by late 2017.

    In January 2018, the ETH/BTC pair surged back to 0.12 BTC. This happened right on the cusp of a major bear market.

    The Ethereum network experienced another revival in 2021 due to the craze surrounding non-fungible tokens (NFTs), but the ETH/BTC pair only managed to peak at 0.087 in December 2021.

    However, as reported by U.Today, Nick Tomaino, the CEO of the crypto investment firm 1confirmation, recently predicted that Ethereum would eventually end up surpassing Bitcoin by market cap once the former's impact becomes fully appreciated.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 25, 2024 - 9:40
    'TON Remains Fully Operational': Statement
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 25, 2024 - 9:18
    Satoshi Era Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Awakens: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Layer-2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $10M in Presale Event
    Making India a Global Hub for Blockchain: Giakaa Capital Unites Government, Investors, and Startups at India Blockchain Summit 2024
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Exhibition Opportunities Sold Out: Limited Tickets Remain for the World’s Largest Web3 Event With 20,000 Attendees and 500+ Side Events
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bearish Ethereum Warning Issued by Tuur Demeester
    'TON Remains Fully Operational': Statement
    Satoshi Era Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Awakens: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD