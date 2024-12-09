Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Satoshi, Gates, Bezos and Bitcoin: Scottie Pippen Says He Saw It All in Dream

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Scottie Pippen breaks internet with Bitcoin and big tech prediction
    Mon, 9/12/2024 - 15:51
    Satoshi, Gates, Bezos and Bitcoin: Scottie Pippen Says He Saw It All in Dream
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    NBA legend Scottie Pippen, a well-known basketball player, has come out with a new viral social media post on the topic of cryptocurrencies. Some people may not know, but recently Pippen has been discussing and writing much on the topic of cryptocurrencies; in particular, sometimes he claims that Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin (BTC), comes to him in his dreams. 

    Advertisement

    In a new post, Pippen again made such a claim, saying that Satoshi came to him in a dream and gave him Santa's list. On this list, according to the former basketball player, Bitcoin was listed opposite names like Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Amazon founder Bezos.

    Related
    MicroStrategy Announces Gigantic $2.1 Billion Bitcoin Purchase
    Mon, 12/09/2024 - 13:13
    MicroStrategy Announces Gigantic $2.1 Billion Bitcoin Purchase
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Likens Satoshi Nakamoto to Prometheus, Here’s Why
    MicroStrategy Announces Gigantic $2.1 Billion Bitcoin Purchase
    Ripple CTO Poses Crucial Security Question to SEC Veteran
    'Accept Bitcoin (BTC) Payments?': Amazon Receives Game-Changing Solution From Ex-Binance Boss

    It seems that this was skillfully presented by the Chicago Bulls legend on the adoption of the main cryptocurrency by these two giants of American industry.

    Advertisement

    However, it is not without basis as, according to rumors that Microsoft may adopt Bitcoin, actively fueled by Michael Saylor, the founder of Microstretch promised to explain to the company's management the benefits of such a decision.

    Is it all a dream?

    As for Amazon, it recently became known that the company's shareholders asked the management to consider the possibility of directing the free cache on the balance sheet to buy BTC. On such an occasion, former Binance director Changpeng Zhao suggested that the e-commerce giant accept BTC as a means of payment and thus take two steps forward in this direction at once.

    Related
    'Accept Bitcoin (BTC) Payments?': Amazon Receives Game-Changing Solution From Ex-Binance Boss
    Mon, 12/09/2024 - 12:02
    'Accept Bitcoin (BTC) Payments?': Amazon Receives Game-Changing Solution From Ex-Binance Boss
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    On the one hand, shareholders of both companies are asking for Bitcoin to be accepted; on the other hand is management, which is not known for its flexibility in such matters. Whether Scottie Pippen's dream will come true is the question.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 9, 2024 - 16:05
    Michael Saylor Likens Satoshi Nakamoto to Prometheus, Here’s Why
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 9, 2024 - 16:05
    Toncoin (TON), Solana (SOL) Next to Reach New ATHs?
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Mandala Chain (Powered by Polkadot) Secures $1 Million in Pre-Seed Funding
    LBank Announces Movement (MOVE) listing with $70,000 Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    AlHuda CIBE will Organize Global Islamic FinTech Forum in Dubai, UAE
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Likens Satoshi Nakamoto to Prometheus, Here’s Why
    Toncoin (TON), Solana (SOL) Next to Reach New ATHs?
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for December 9
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD