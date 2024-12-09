Satoshi, Gates, Bezos and Bitcoin: Scottie Pippen Says He Saw It All in Dream

NBA legend Scottie Pippen, a well-known basketball player, has come out with a new viral social media post on the topic of cryptocurrencies. Some people may not know, but recently Pippen has been discussing and writing much on the topic of cryptocurrencies; in particular, sometimes he claims that Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin (BTC), comes to him in his dreams.

In a new post, Pippen again made such a claim, saying that Satoshi came to him in a dream and gave him Santa's list. On this list, according to the former basketball player, Bitcoin was listed opposite names like Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Amazon founder Bezos.

It seems that this was skillfully presented by the Chicago Bulls legend on the adoption of the main cryptocurrency by these two giants of American industry.

Satoshi Nakamoto came to me in a dream last night and handed me Santa’s list. I saw Bitcoin next to Gates and Bezos... history’s being written. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) December 9, 2024

However, it is not without basis as, according to rumors that Microsoft may adopt Bitcoin, actively fueled by Michael Saylor, the founder of Microstretch promised to explain to the company's management the benefits of such a decision.

Is it all a dream?

As for Amazon, it recently became known that the company's shareholders asked the management to consider the possibility of directing the free cache on the balance sheet to buy BTC. On such an occasion, former Binance director Changpeng Zhao suggested that the e-commerce giant accept BTC as a means of payment and thus take two steps forward in this direction at once.

On the one hand, shareholders of both companies are asking for Bitcoin to be accepted; on the other hand is management, which is not known for its flexibility in such matters. Whether Scottie Pippen's dream will come true is the question.