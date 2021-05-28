BBC to Air Episode About U.K.'s Only Clinic for Cryptocurrency Addicts

News
Fri, 05/28/2021 - 16:04
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The U.K.'s only clinic for cryptocurrency addicts gets BBC treatment
BBC to Air Episode About U.K.'s Only Clinic for Cryptocurrency Addicts
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

BBC Scotland's The Seven will air an episode about the only clinic in the U.K. that treats cryptocurrency addiction today at 6:00 p.m. UTC.

Castle Craig Hospital started offering residential treatment for crypto trading addicts back in May 2018.

Three years and one bull run later, Tony Marini, a former gambling and cocaine addict who is spearheading the course, says that crypto is "the crack cocaine of gambling":

It's on your phone. It's on your laptop. It's in your bedroom. It's everywhere.

Related
College Students Say Crypto Causes Stress, Mood Swings and Insomnia: Survey

Marini claims that crypto traders tell everybody about making money but do not want to admit their losses.

The episode's promo tells the story of Jake, a trader who has lost all of his money because of crypto's addictive nature:

Bitball Bitball

I escaped any emotional problems I was experiencing throught gambling, let's say, on Bitcoin. You know, I've lost all of my money, including all the profits I've made.

Castle Craig Hospital lists such signs of Bitcoin addiction as spending time and money on trading, experiencing financial problems, hiding losses from your family, constantly thinking about new investments and denying you have a problem.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image "Stop the War on Crypto": XRP Army Stages Protest Outside SEC Headquarters
05/28/2021 - 18:46

"Stop the War on Crypto": XRP Army Stages Protest Outside SEC Headquarters

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Circle Completes Mammoth $440 Million Funding Round
05/28/2021 - 18:19

Circle Completes Mammoth $440 Million Funding Round

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Guggenheim CIO Warns Crypto Holders About Volatile Holiday Weekend
05/28/2021 - 17:30

Guggenheim CIO Warns Crypto Holders About Volatile Holiday Weekend

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image