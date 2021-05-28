BBC to Air Episode About U.K.'s Only Clinic for Cryptocurrency Addicts

The U.K.'s only clinic for cryptocurrency addicts gets BBC treatment

BBC Scotland's The Seven will air an episode about the only clinic in the U.K. that treats cryptocurrency addiction today at 6:00 p.m. UTC.



Castle Craig Hospital started offering residential treatment for crypto trading addicts back in May 2018.

Three years and one bull run later, Tony Marini, a former gambling and cocaine addict who is spearheading the course, says that crypto is "the crack cocaine of gambling":

It's on your phone. It's on your laptop. It's in your bedroom. It's everywhere.

Marini claims that crypto traders tell everybody about making money but do not want to admit their losses.

The episode's promo tells the story of Jake, a trader who has lost all of his money because of crypto's addictive nature:

I escaped any emotional problems I was experiencing throught gambling, let's say, on Bitcoin. You know, I've lost all of my money, including all the profits I've made.

Castle Craig Hospital lists such signs of Bitcoin addiction as spending time and money on trading, experiencing financial problems, hiding losses from your family, constantly thinking about new investments and denying you have a problem.