College Students Say Crypto Causes Stress, Mood Swings and Insomnia: Survey

News
Tue, 05/25/2021 - 05:00
article image
Alex Dovbnya
College students from South Korea say that they suffer from psychological issues because of crypto
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
South Korean college students who have invested in crypto suffer from a vast array of mental issues, the Korea Times reports.    

68.3 percent of those surveyed by information provider Alba Heaven claim that they have experienced psychological problems.    

The students are struggling to keep up with their studies and daily routines because they suffer from stress and insomnia. Some of them claim that they are addicted to crypto.  

A third of the poll participants have mood swings based on the price performance of their cryptocurrencies.

Buying the top

The average college student has less than four months of cryptocurrency investing experience, which means that they likely bought the top.          
 
Nearly 60 percent of them have actually lost money with crypto. The average loss is 740,000 won ($659).      

Most students invest in crypto with money from their part-time jobs, while some of them are taking funds from their parents.   

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

