Battle Infinity Raises Over 3,000 BNB in IBAT Sale, Hits Softcap in Less Than One Week

Novel Metaverse ecosystem Battle Infinity shares details of its ongoing token sale and product releases

As Metaverse euphoria shows no signs of exhausting, new-gen ecosystem Battle Infinity hits softcap of its token sale in less than one week.

IBAT token presale hits a crucial milestone in a few days: Why is this important for Battle Infinity?

According to the official statement shared by Battle Infinity representatives, by July 22, 2022, it has already raised over 3,000 Binance Coins (BNB) in its IBAT token sale.

As such, the softcap of Battle Infinity’s hotly anticipated token sale is already launched; over $800,000 is in the project’s treasury. IBAT is integrated into Battle Infinity’s gameplay; this native utility token underpins the game’s tokenomic design.

Holding of IBAT tokens unlocks numerous features in Battle Infinity’s gameplay; that is why its sale gained popularity among Metaverse and play-to-earn enthusiasts.

Currently, the IBAT presale is still underway: the token price is fixed at $0.0015, while the minimum investment amount is 0.1 Binance Coin (BNB), or about $26.

New-gen ecosystem of Metaverse products

As the minimum investment amount is really low, the IBAT token sale is among the most inclusive and democratic opportunities for low-cap GameFi investors.

Battle Infinity ecosystem boasts six key elements, i.e., IBAT Premier League, IBAT Battle Swap, IBAT Battle Market, IBAT Battle Games, IBAT Battle Arena and IBAT Battle Stake. With this ecosystem, GameFi enthusiasts can swap, stake and trade their coins without leaving the gaming virtual world.

As IBAT is a token based on BNB Chain (BSC, formerly Binance Smart Chain), every investor can purchase it with nothing but Metamask or TrustWallet with BSC activated.

IBAT can be purchased with Binance Coins (BNB) through the official webpage; the token sale’s smart contract sends IBAT tokens in 10 minutes once the operation is approved by the BNB holder. To avoid ending up being scammed, Battle Infinity team asks potential IBAT purchasers to double-check the details of its only legit token contract.