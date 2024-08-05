Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Might Hit Rebound Point Soon, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is undergoing an intensive rout - one that has triggered a more than $1.06 billion liquidation from more than 278,500 traders. Shiba Inu is prominently featured in this unexpected market crash, as its price has fallen by 14.66% in 24 hours to $0.00001197, per CoinMarketCap data. This rout has suppressed the market capitalization of the meme coin to $7.09 billion.

Expected Shiba Inu rodeo

Shiba Inu is not a stranger to price falls, as it is generally even more volatile than the average digital currency. In its short history, a period of consolidation generally trails its epic price falls; however, a resurgence is often experienced afterward.

With the price of SHIB slipping to its current level, it risks erasing one zero from its price ultimately. Though this might sound like a major setback, it can also form a unique reset for the meme coin. This reset will imply the price is depressed enough to start welcoming additional inflows altogether.

The trend is already visible in its trading volume. This metric has jumped by more than 210% in the past 24 hours to $661,447,865. This indicates the intensive trading activity on the network, which might soon translate to price growth overall.

Cushion push

Amid the price fall, Shiba Inu is notably getting a major anchor to exhibit how resilient it can be. For one, top executives are helping the market keep calm in the face of intensive sell-offs.

The ShibArmy is also focusing on some of the new advances within its ecosystem, like the forthcoming Shiba Eternity game. Besides, the focus also hinges on what new product the core developer team might announce in the coming weeks.

As a fast-growing ecosystem, there is much to focus on for SHIB rather than just this current price slump.