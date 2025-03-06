South Korea Could Become Next Country to Adopt Bitcoin Reserve

According to a March 6 report by The Korea Herald, South Korea's Democratic Party has indicated that it could revamp the country's crypto policy.

During a recent event hosted by the main opposition party, xCrypton CEO Kim Jong-seung called for responding to the US initiative to establish a strategic cryptocurrency reserve.

The US reserve is supposed to include Bitcoin and several other tokens, including XRP. The flagship cryptocurrency will supposedly have a unique status within the reserve.

South Korea's reserves include US dollars, government bonds, corporate bonds as well as gold. As of February, the country's total reserves stood at $409.2 billion, reaching the lowest level in more than four years. South Korea's total gold holdings stand at roughly $5 billion.

The country comes in ninth place in term of the total amount of foreign exchange reserves. It is above Germany, which ranks tenth with a total of $400 million worth of reserves.

As reported by U.Today , Christian Lindner, Germany's former finance minister, has advocated for adding Bitcoin to the country's reserves. He also argued that the EU should make a similar move.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government is reportedly skeptical of the idea of creating a Bitcoin reserve.

It remains to be seen whether such an initiative will gain significant traction around the globe.