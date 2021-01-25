Bank of England Governor Doesn't Think Cryptocurrencies Are Lasting

Mon, 01/25/2021 - 17:23
Alex Dovbnya
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey says the perfect cryptocurrency is yet to be designed
Bank of England Governor Doesn't Think Cryptocurrencies Are Lasting
During a panel discussion on digital currencies in virtual Davos, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said that the design for a "lasting" digital currency was yet to be found: 

Have we landed on what I would call the design, governance and arrangements for what I might call a lasting digital currency? No, I don’t think we’re there yet, honestly. I don’t think cryptocurrencies as originally formulated are it. 

As of now, Bailey doesn't think that existing cryptocurrencies are lasting, calling for more regulations for the nascent asset class.

When asked about the approach to regulating crypto, the central banker mentioned ensuring the stability of value, tackling various criminal uses, and finding the balance when it comes to privacy as his main priorities:    

I think we begin, and the history guides us, by defining where the public interest lies…Don’t think that technology comes before public interest. It doesn’t.    

Meanwhile, Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek mentioned that inclusive currencies would reach success. 

