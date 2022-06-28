BabyDoge Spikes 14% as 14 Trillion BabyDoge Burned Within 24+ Hours: Details

Tue, 06/28/2022 - 15:09
article image
Yuri Molchan
Astounding amount of BabyDoge coins has been destroyed within past 24 hours, while price went up over 14%

@babydogeburn_ Twitter account has reported that in the past 24+ hours, an eye-popping amount of BabyDoge meme coins has been moved to dead-end wallets.

The transactions mentioned in the tweets carried 670,776,571,966; 620,522,589,142; 953,022,434,674 and 1,818,996,632,008 BabyDoge coins. In the meantime, within the 24 hours before that, a total of 10,418,636,106,169 meme coins was burned by the BabyDoge community.

By now, nearly 47% of the supply in circulation has been destroyed—that is 196,123,244,745,404,192 BabyDoge. The initial supply of the meme token constituted 420 quadrillion.

1.7 Million Dogecoin Shifted Anonymously for Fees Unimaginable for Banks

While these massive token burns have been occurring, the coin's price demonstrated a spike by 14.21%, and BabyDogeCoin is changing hands at $0.000000001817, per data provided by CoinMarketCap.

