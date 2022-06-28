BabyDoge Spikes 14% as 14 Trillion BabyDoge Burned Within 24+ Hours: Details

@babydogeburn_ Twitter account has reported that in the past 24+ hours, an eye-popping amount of BabyDoge meme coins has been moved to dead-end wallets.
The transactions mentioned in the tweets carried 670,776,571,966; 620,522,589,142; 953,022,434,674 and 1,818,996,632,008 BabyDoge coins. In the meantime, within the 24 hours before that, a total of 10,418,636,106,169 meme coins was burned by the BabyDoge community.
By now, nearly 47% of the supply in circulation has been destroyed—that is 196,123,244,745,404,192 BabyDoge. The initial supply of the meme token constituted 420 quadrillion.
In the past 24 hours, 10,418,636,106,169 (~$17,743) #BABYDOGE tokens have been burned. So far, 196,123,244,745,404,192 #BABYDOGE tokens (46.696%) have been burned from the initial supply of 420,000,000,000,000,000. #BabyDogeCoin #BabyDogeArmy @BabyDogeCoin
While these massive token burns have been occurring, the coin's price demonstrated a spike by 14.21%, and BabyDogeCoin is changing hands at $0.000000001817, per data provided by CoinMarketCap.