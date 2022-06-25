BabyDoge Pumps 13.5% as Community Burns 2 Quadrillion Coins

Over the past few hours, several massive BabyDoge chunks have been burned, while the price has been soaring

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

@babydogeburn_ Twitter account has reported that over the past few hours, a whopping 2,018,896,967,261 Baby Doge Coins have been removed from the total circulating supply.

The crypto was burned in three transfers of 876,668,446,039, 802,206,663,474 and 341,857,169,748 coins, which together are worth $3,372.

🔥🔥🔥🔥

876,668,446,039 (~$1,455) #BABYDOGE tokens burned from the total supply in the past hour. #BabyDogeCoin #BabyDogeArmy — Burn BabyDoge (@babydogeburn_) June 25, 2022

By regular token burns, BabyDoge community hopes to reduce the supply in circulation to a degree when the meme coin becomes scarce and this would help its quotes go up significantly. Thus far, BabyDoge meme coins are getting locked in unspendable wallets – the same situation is happening to the second largest meme crypto Shiba Inu. Its community has been conducting daily and weekly burns since last year, however, it has not impacted the SHIB price positively yet.

Image via CoinMarketCap

Meanwhile, according to the data shared by CoinMarketCap, in the past 24 hours, BabyDoge price has surged by more than 13 percent. The asset is now changing hands at $0.000000001699.

Ads

🔥🔥🔥🔥

802,206,663,474 (~$1,344) #BABYDOGE tokens burned from the total supply in the past hour. #BabyDogeCoin #BabyDogeArmy — Burn BabyDoge (@babydogeburn_) June 25, 2022

Earlier this week, the BabyDoge army burned a staggering 14.2 quadrillion of its canine tokens and it emerged on the list of the most popular smart contracts for Binance Smart Chain whales.