1.7 Million Dogecoin Shifted Anonymously for Fees Unimaginable for Banks

Tue, 06/28/2022 - 13:48
article image
Yuri Molchan
Nearly 2 million DOGE have been shifted by anonymous wallets today
According to several recent tweets of the @DogeWhaleAlert platform that tracks the movements of large Dogecoin transactions, over the past 24 hours, almost 2 million DOGE have been transferred.

This massive amount of Dogecoin was moved in merely three transactions.

1.7 million Dogecoin on the move

The abovementioned tracker of DOGE transactions has spotted three astounding transfers of the biggest meme cryptocurrency, two of which carried 800,000,000 Dogecoin and one which shoveled 100,000,000 DOGE.

Each 800 million DOGE transfer is worth $57,970,400 at the present exchange rate. The 100 million lump of Dogecoin is the equivalent of $7,729,600. Thus, the total value shifted in DOGE was evaluated at $7,729,600.

The transactions were made at tiny fees that no bank in the former or present days could beat: $0.16, $0.08 and $0.058 per transfer.

This is how much DOGE Robinhood stores as FTX wants to buy it

According to an earlier tweet by @DogeWhaleAlert, at the moment, popular investment app Robinhood holds a jaw-dropping amount of Dogecoin—actually storing 40,138,384,632 meme coins. This is evaluated at $2,892,291,720 and comprises 30.25% of the total circulating supply of the cryptocurrency.

As reported by U.Today earlier, the crypto trading giant FTX exchange reportedly considers buying Robinhood. The report on this data was published by Bloomberg. The platform's stocks, HOOD, soared by over 18% on the news.

This rumor, however, was rejected by FTX later.

