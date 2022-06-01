BabyDoge Shares Fresh Preview of "Weareble" Metaverse on Its First Birthday Eve

BabyDoge teases its fans with new Metaverse preview on eve of its first birthday

BabyDoge, originally designed as an alternative to the extremely popular DOGE, but based on Binance Smart Chain, celebrates its birthday on June 1. The project turns one year old, and on this occasion, its authors have published a fresh preview of their own Metaverse, Wearable.

🎉 @BabyDogeCoin @BabyDogeNFTs WEARABLE is Getting Closer & Closer🚀



👉$BABYDOGE - A new crypto birthed by fans of the doge meme community. Simply Love, pet, and hold as 5% from each transaction is automatically redistributed to baby doge holders😍#BNB #BSC #BAS #METAVERSE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HannWUZR5i — BSCDaily (@bsc_daily) June 1, 2022

The fresh teaser, though short enough, still shows differences and changes in the form of the digital avatars in the BabyDoge Wearable Metaverse. Users can see improvements both in terms of graphics and animation of virtual "doges."

It is still unclear whether the upcoming Metaverse will be based on the Decentraland platform as previously reported, or if it will be a completely independent project. In its tweet, BSC Daily also hints that the BabyDoge token itself could be used as an in-game currency for the Metaverse, and the words "love and pet" somehow prompt thoughts of Tamagotchi-esque mechanics.

Happy Birthday, BabyDoge!

On June 1, BabyDoge celebrates its birthday, and on this occasion, the official account retweeted "the achievements of the year" post made by a fan. According to these statistics for just one year, the project gained more than 1.4 million followers on Twitter, almost 300,000 participants in Telegram communities, 61,000 on Discord, more than 320,000 followers on Facebook and 284,000 on Instagram.

The community also reports a record of more than $1 billion in capitalization during the year, with the total number of token holders being more than 1.5 million. It is also important to note that 45.9%, or $366,35 million, of the token offering was burned, based on the tweet.