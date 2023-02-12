Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Burn Innovation to Go Live in Next 24 Hours: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Baby Doge Coin's burn innovation is set to go live soon. According to previous announcements, BabyDoge's burn portal will go live on Monday, Feb. 13.

As stated, the burn portal would put burn power in the hands of the community. Second, it gives users lower buy fees to purchase BabyDoge. Third, it reduces the supply of BabyDoge.

The introduction of the burn portal would hasten the burning of a large number of BabyDoge. In the past 24 hours, 24,558,798,588,954 BabyDoge tokens worth $86,766 have been burned.

So far, 202,646,954,965,716,224 tokens, which amount to 48.249% of the total supply, have been burned from the initial supply of 420 quadrillions. Also, the total number of BabyDoge holders keeps growing, with a current total of 1,684,457.

GemPad, a multichain launchpad, has integrated BabyDoge's DEX, allowing project owners to list a presale with the option of adding the token's liquidity on BabyDogeSwap as soon as it is live.

BabyDoge price action

Baby Doge Coin has steadily ticked higher since the beginning of 2023, boosted by positive ecosystem news and listings.

Baby Doge Coin's rise is also buoyed by positive technicals, as a bullish crossover, otherwise known as the "golden cross," has appeared on its daily price chart.

At the time of writing, Baby Doge Coin was trading at $0.000000003545, up 1.15% in the last 24 hours and up 16.27% in the last seven days, outperforming top dog-themed cryptocurrencies in weekly gains.

After nine straight days of positive price action since Jan. 31, Baby Doge Coin dipped to lows of $0.0000000025 on Feb. 10 and sharply rebounded. Since then it has sustained in the green, reaching intraday highs of $0.00000000398 at press time.