B2BROKER Announces Support and Maintenance for PrimeXM XCore: Details

B2BROKER, a tier-1 trading infrastructure and liquidity provider, announces the addition of PrimeXM XCore support and maintenance services to its instruments portfolio. This new offering complements the existing feature-rich stack for cTrader, MT4 and MT5 and expands the platform’s role as a full-service solutions provider for brokers and financial institutions.

B2BROKER signals its support for PrimeXM XCore: Why is this important?

According to the official statement by its team, B2BROKER platform, a flagship provider of trading infrastructure and liquidity, is now supporting PrimeXM XCore.

PrimeXM’s XCore is a state-of-the-art trading and aggregation engine used by over 250 financial institutions worldwide. It offers ultra-low latency order management, risk management and advanced reporting tools, while supporting multi-asset trading across various venues.

For brokers looking to provide seamless liquidity access, low-latency execution and enhanced trading infrastructure, XCore has become an industry-standard solution.

However, maintaining and managing PrimeXM XCore can be costly and resource-intensive. Hiring and training a dedicated in-house team can take up to six months, requiring at least five highly skilled specialists.

To address this bottleneck, B2BROKER now provides a fully managed PrimeXM XCore service , ensuring that brokers can focus on their core business while leaving the technical complexities to industry experts.

Arthur Azizov, CEO and Founder of B2BROKER, emphasizes the importance of the new release for the entire segment of trading businesses:

We provide comprehensive support to manage all technical aspects of PrimeXM XCore, including setup, ongoing maintenance, and day-to-day operations. No matter the number or type of liquidity providers a broker works with, B2BROKER guarantees seamless trading operations.

B2BROKER invites all market participants to experiment with a new trading engine and enjoy the unmatched performance.

Pushing barriers of infrastructure accessibility

Clive Diethelm, CEO and Founder of PrimeXM, echoes his colleague’s statement on their cooperation:

By collaborating with B2BROKER, we aim to enhance our offerings with flexible support models, ensuring clients can choose solutions that best fit their requirements.

B2BROKER handles the full configuration of trading infrastructure, including symbols, asset classes and user accounts, for a smooth onboarding process. Its heavy-hitting team ensures stable and secure connections with liquidity providers and market takers to guarantee efficient trade execution.

It tailors trading and routing rules to align with each broker’s unique business needs, optimizing trade flow and execution quality. Continuous oversight of uptime and connectivity ensures system stability and rapid issue resolution, while daily and monthly reports provide deep insights into trading performance, enabling informed decision-making.