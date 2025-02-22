Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Bybit CEO Calls Latest Crypto Hack 'Worst in History', Announces Next Steps

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 22/02/2025 - 6:26
    Advertisement
    Bybit CEO Calls Latest Crypto Hack 'Worst in History', Announces Next Steps
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ben Zhou has adressed the current situation with the latest Bybit hack. 

    Advertisement

    Earlier, he confirmed that the exchange’s Ethereum (ETH) cold wallet was compromised in what he describes as one of "the worst hacks" in history. 

    The popular cryptocurrency trading platform has reportedly lost approximately $1.4 billion worth of ETH and other tokens. In the aftermath of the attack, around $200 million worth of stETH was swapped on the open market for ETH.

    HOT Stories
    Bybit CEO Calls Latest Crypto Hack 'Worst in History', Announces Next Steps
    Bitcoin (BTC) Surges to $100,000: 3 Key Levels Next, Will XRP Follow Bullish Wave? Dogecoin (DOGE) in Very Difficult Position
    Ripple CEO Reacts to SEC's Surprising Decision
    PEPE Erases Zero Amid Crypto Market Rebound, What's Next for Price?

    In a statement, Zhou reassured users that withdrawals had resumed at full capacity. “Twelve hours from the worst hack in history, all withdrawals have been processed. Our withdrawal system is now fully back to normal pace—you can withdraw any amount and experience no delays. Thanks for your patience, and we are sorry that this has happened,” he wrote. 

    Advertisement

    He also promised that Bybit would release a full incident report along with enhanced security measures in the coming days.

    In a previous post, Zhou acknowledged the scale of the attack and the challenges the exchange faced. He revealed that Bybit had processed an unprecedented number of withdrawal requests—over 350,000 in total—since the hack occurred. 

    “Since the hack 10 hours ago, Bybit has experienced the most withdrawals we have ever seen. So far, around 2,100 withdrawal requests remain to be processed. Overall, 99.994% of withdrawals have been completed,” he stated.

    Despite the severity of the breach, Zhou emphasized that all Bybit functions and products remained operational. He praised his team for working tirelessly through the crisis, stating, “The whole team has been awake all night to process and answer client questions and concerns. All hands on deck. Rest assured, we are here with you.”

    As the exchange works to recover from the attack, Bybit is expected to implement additional security measures and provide further updates on how it plans to prevent similar incidents in the future.

    Related
    Breaking: Bybit Suffers Massive $1.4 Billion Hack
    Fri, 02/21/2025 - 15:48
    Breaking: Bybit Suffers Massive $1.4 Billion Hack
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    As reported by U.Today, the attack was executed using a technique known as "musked" transactions, where the hacker likely employed advanced phishing and spoofing tactics to deceive users. 

    This involved displaying a compromised user interface (UI) that closely mimicked the legitimate Bybit interface, tricking the signer into approving fraudulent transactions. The method is similar to scams that use fake ATM interfaces to steal sensitive information from unsuspecting users.

    According to Ben Zhou, the hacker exploited the signing message to manipulate the smart contract logic of the exchange’s ETH cold wallet. By altering the contract’s behavior, they were able to seize control of the wallet and transfer all stored ETH to an unidentified address. This sophisticated attack method highlights the growing complexity of security threats facing the cryptocurrency industry.

    #Cryptocurrency Scam #Bybit

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Feb 22, 2025 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) Surges to $100,000: 3 Key Levels Next, Will XRP Follow Bullish Wave? Dogecoin (DOGE) in Very Difficult Position
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 21, 2025 - 20:45
    Ripple CEO Reacts to SEC's Surprising Decision
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Sets Industry Benchmark with Full Disclosure of Liquidation Data
    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bybit CEO Calls Latest Crypto Hack 'Worst in History', Announces Next Steps
    Bitcoin (BTC) Surges to $100,000: 3 Key Levels Next, Will XRP Follow Bullish Wave? Dogecoin (DOGE) in Very Difficult Position
    Ripple CEO Reacts to SEC's Surprising Decision
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD