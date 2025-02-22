Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Surges to $100,000: 3 Key Levels Next, Will XRP Follow Bullish Wave? Dogecoin (DOGE) in Very Difficult Position

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sat, 22/02/2025 - 0:01
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Once more Bitcoin is advancing toward $100,000, a significant psychological milestone. BTC has maintained bullish momentum following a period of consolidation, and it is presently testing resistance levels that may lead to a new all-time high. Investors are closely watching three key price levels that could determine Bitcoin's next significant move as market sentiment improves and technical indicators line up favorably.

    The current trajectory of Bitcoin indicates that a breakout above $100,000 is conceivable. Strong buyer interest has been indicated by the price action's formation of higher lows even following slight declines. If the psychological barrier of $100,000 is broken, there may be a significant influx of fresh capital into the market. A persistent increase above this level would validate bullish domination; $94,000, which has served as a solid support zone in recent trading sessions, is among the most important levels to keep an eye on.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The 50-day moving average for Bitcoin is at this level, which lays the groundwork for future gains. The bullish argument is still valid if BTC stays above this level. A retest of lower support levels, however, might result from a decline below. The next resistance area for Bitcoin is between $105,000 and $110,000 if it is able to break above $100,000. After breaking major round-number resistances, Bitcoin has historically experienced strong upward momentum, and a move to $110,000 could occur quickly.

    We might witness a long-term push toward $120,000 if buying pressure holds firm. Traders should keep a close eye on market conditions, important support levels and possible resistance zones as Bitcoin continues its upward trend. The crypto market may enter a new bullish phase if a breakout is confirmed.

    Advertisement

    XRP's momentum is not stable

    As it approaches a crucial price level, XRP is displaying indications of possible bullish momentum. The asset has been forming a solid foundation for a possible breakout by consolidating within an ascending trendline. A new uptrend could be initiated if XRP breaks above the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) and market conditions are favorable. The 50 EMA, a crucial resistance level that has governed price movements in recent weeks, is currently just below XRP's current price.

    Further gains may be possible if there is a clear breakout above this level as the next significant resistance is located at $2.90. The price of XRP may even try to retest its recent highs around $3.20 if the bullish wave persists. On the downside, it's still important to keep an eye on the rising support trendline.

    Further declines may result if XRP loses momentum and falls below $2.60, invalidating the bullish setup. On-chain data indicates increasing activity and the overall crypto market is demonstrating resilience, so XRP has a good chance of joining the bullish trend. An increase in buying pressure is indicated by volume indicators, which is encouraging for a possible breakout of the asset.

    A price increase may also be fueled if XRP receives support from the general sentiment of the market, especially from Bitcoin's performance. In summary, XRP is about to make a significant advancement. It may validate a bullish trend and pave the way for additional price growth if it is able to break above the 50 EMA with consistent volume.

    Dogecoin plummeting

    Dogecoin's price is still struggling below important technical levels, which presents serious difficulties. A string of setbacks has left the meme coin in a precarious position after it was once riding high on bullish momentum. The inability of DOGE to recover the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), a crucial support level that frequently dictates whether an asset stays bullish or bearish, is one of its most urgent problems.

    The fact that DOGE is currently trading below this important indicator suggests that buying momentum is weak and may result in additional downward pressure. DOGE's value has dropped over the last few weeks, reflecting the larger market correction. The asset failed to maintain its prior breakout attempts and lost a sizable amount of its recent gains. Declining trading volume, an indication that investors are hesitant to enter the market at current price levels, has contributed to the bearish sentiment.

    In order for DOGE to rebound, it must overcome resistance at $0.28, which served as support in the past but is now a significant obstacle. If this resistance is not overcome, there may be a protracted period of consolidation or even a further decline toward the next significant support zone, which is located at $0.22. Even with its difficulties, DOGE still has a vibrant community and potential for social media. DOGE may see a resurgence of interest in purchasing if market conditions improve and meme-based assets become popular once more.

