Australia's Top Financial Regulator Urges Investors Not to Put All Their Money Into Crypto

The head of the ASIC is urging investors not to bet everything on crypto

Australian Securities and Investments Commission chair Joseph Longo has urged investors not to bet their farm on crypto in a recent interview with The Australian Financial Review:

My personal warning to people is to be careful and don’t put all your money into crypto.

At the same time, Longo has also made it clear that Australia’s top financial regulator doesn’t oppose the cryptocurrency industry, but it wants to root out bad behavior.



The ASIC finds it concerning that a large number of Australians are exposed to risky cryptocurrency assets.



It has been estimated that there are roughly 2 million cryptocurrency owners in Australia.