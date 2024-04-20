Advertisement
    Attention SHIB, XRP, BTC Holders: Key Update for Binance Users

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Binance issues important announcement that might impact SHIB, XRP, BTC users
    Sat, 20/04/2024 - 12:23
    Attention SHIB, XRP, BTC Holders: Key Update for Binance Users
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Binance, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced a scheduled system upgrade set to take place April 23.

    In a recent tweet, Binance said it will be performing a scheduled system upgrade April 23 from 6:30 a.m. UTC to 9:30 a.m. UTC to improve the overall system performance and stability.

    While system upgrades are routine maintenance procedures for exchanges, they often involve temporary interruptions to trading and user logins as new features are implemented and infrastructure is optimized.

    According to Binance, users may encounter a system error during the system upgrade while using the Binance website or Binance app. Impacted services include, but are not limited to, new user registrations, user logins and trading services.

    As Binance prepares to undergo its scheduled system upgrade on April 23, users holding SHIB, XRP, BTC and other cryptocurrencies on the platform should note potential disruptions and plan accordingly.

    During the system upgrade, trading services, which include activities for SHIB, XRP, BTC and other cryptocurrencies, may be temporarily suspended on the Binance exchange. Users are advised to refrain from placing orders or executing trades during this period to avoid any potential disruptions. This means that planned transactions might be executed ahead of the scheduled maintenance.

    Also for old users, logins into the Binance website or Binance app might be impacted, while for new users, it might be difficult to complete registrations at the said period on April 23.

    Binance assures users that all funds remain secure during this upgrade. It was also noted in its official blog post that the duration of the system upgrade is based on its best estimates and may vary. The crypto exchange also states that all impacted services will resume once the system upgrade is complete, although there may be no further announcement.

    While temporary disruptions may occur as a result of the upcoming system upgrade, users can mitigate any inconvenience by staying informed, planning and following best practices for account security.

    #Bitcoin #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #XRP
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

