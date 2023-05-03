Flare (FLR) API Portal Introduces APIs on Google Cloud Marketplace: Details

Flare (FLR), an EVM-based Layer 1 blockchain and ecosystem of Web3 infrastructure applications, advances its accessibility with the launch of a dedicated page for APIs on Google Cloud Marketplace.

Flare (FLR) blockchain API portal now available on Google's marketplace

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Flare (FLR), a blockchain network that is a center of the Web3 infrastructure ecosystem, its API portal was added to Google Cloud Marketplace, a digital platform for distributed computing.

#Flare has integrated its @APIPortal on @googlecloud Marketplace, launching some of the first #blockchain APIs on the platform. Developers can use the Marketplace to easily access nodes of the top blockchains, including BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP & FLR.https://t.co/c3dFq6R0Oh — Flare ☀️ (@FlareNetworks) May 3, 2023

With this release, Web3 developers can now access the blockchain of Flare (FLR) and all networks connected by its proprietary data acquisition protocols. Namely, devs can work with APIs for Algorand (ALGO), BNB Smart Chain (BNB), Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Flare (FLR), Litecoin (LTC), Songbird (SGB) and XRP.

With Flare's APIs listed by Google Cloud Marketplace, the teams of cryptocurrency applications can stop running their own blockchain nodes and using public APIs.

Josh Edwards, Flare's (FLR) VP of Engineering, stresses the importance of this integration for blockchain developers and for the global adoption of Flare (FLR) solutions:

Greater availability of leading blockchain APIs on platforms such as Google Cloud Marketplace reduces the barriers to Web3 participation. It makes it easier for developers to experiment with blockchain technology and its many use cases without being burdened by onerous hardware costs and ongoing maintenance. It also opens up the possibility for larger organizations and partners to experiment with a safe, secure, and approved set of Web3 APIs. As a result, developer teams have the flexibility to create applications without any infrastructure headache and allows them to focus on creating and shipping great products.

The prices for APIs start from $0.99 per month plus usage fees.

Dozens of APIs, single marketplace

James Tromans, head of Web3 engineering at Google Cloud, is excited by the new partnership and the progress achieved by Flare (FLR) so far:

We're excited to support and promote the ambitions of our Web3 partners in our ecosystem, with the integration of Flare’s high performance APIs into our Marketplace.

Providing Web3 devs with reliable decentralized access to high-integrity data from multiple mainstream chains and from Web2 sources is among the core focuses of Flare (FLR).

As covered by U.Today previously, in Q1, 2023, Flare (FLR) blockchain distributed its much-anticipated airdrop rewards to XRP token holders.