As LUNA Hits New ATH, Mike Novogratz Expects It to Hit $100 Soon, Choosing Tattoo for This Milestone

News
Wed, 12/22/2021 - 10:12
article image
Yuri Molchan
Head of Galaxy Digital plans to get LUNA tattoo once the coin hits $100, he expects it to happen soon as LUNA hits all-time high
As LUNA Hits New ATH, Mike Novogratz Expects It to Hit $100 Soon, Choosing Tattoo for This Milestone
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Expecting Terra Luna to hit $100 in the last week of the year (with the coin sitting at almost $95 at present, as per CoinMarketCap), Novo decides to get on with the LUNA tattoo he has wanted to get since spring.

Two hours ago, Terra Luna hit a new all-time high over $95.

LUNAATH95
Image via CoinMarketCap

LUNA tattoo story of Novogratz

In late September, former Goldman Sachs asset manager and CEO of Galaxy Digital, Mike Novogratz, recorded a new episode of his "Next with Novo" podcasts. The guest was Do Kwon, the chief executive of Terra Luna (LUNA) coin. Novo is known to be a fan of LUNA, aside from Bitcoin and Ethereum.

As per the tweet, Novogratz was impressed by Kwon's story and became even more bullish on LUNA. On March 26, Novo first tweeted that he would get a LUNA tattoo done when the coin hits $100.

He launched a Twitter poll for his followers, and over 79% of the respondents voted that this price surge would happen this year.

In September, Novogratz tweeted that he was choosing a tattoo (back then, the coin was trading at around $33). Now that LUNA is changing hands at $94.80 after almost 16% growth overnight, a Twitter user reminded Novo about his promise to get the tattoo.

Still believing that the odds are good for the coin to spike to $100 in the last week of the year, Novo tweeted that he had better join the craze.

Related
Shiba Inu Now Supported by NiceHash's Exchange

LUNA soars to ATH in December

Since September, LUNA has been trading in the $40 range, sometimes rising to the $50 level and sometimes dropping to $25 or $36.

However, in the last days of November, it demonstrated a major price action, rising from the $40 area up to $64 on Dec. 1. By now, it has soared to over $95 per coin, hitting a new ATH.

#Mike Novogratz #Terra News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image BTC, XRP, DOGE, SHIB and SOL Price Analysis for December 22
12/22/2021 - 16:11
BTC, XRP, DOGE, SHIB and SOL Price Analysis for December 22
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Arsenal Club Fails at Advertising Crypto, Here’s How
12/22/2021 - 16:07
Arsenal Club Fails at Advertising Crypto, Here’s How
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Revisiting Ripple's Legal Battle with SEC on Its One-Year Anniversary
12/22/2021 - 16:04
Revisiting Ripple's Legal Battle with SEC on Its One-Year Anniversary
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya