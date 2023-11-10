As Exchanges and Regulators Sending Mixed Signals About BUSD, Three Altcoins Might be Worth Considering

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance and other leading cryptocurrency exchanges are phasing out the support for the BUSD stablecoin. Binance, in particular, has told its users to switch to other currencies by February 2024. Despite this shift, Binance assures that BUSD will retain its value equivalent to the stablecoin on a one-to-one basis.

Some investors are looking for altcoins like Polkadot, Chainlink, and so on. Meanwhile, NuggetRush (NUGX) pre-sale is open for new investors.

BUSD under increased regulatory pressure: Reasons

BUSD has been under the scrutiny of government agencies this year. It has been facing regulatory scrutiny from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). However, it has kept its place in the market with a valuation of $3 billion.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also questioned the legitimacy of BUSD. Paxos is the issuer of BUSD. In a parallel move, the NYDFS instructed Paxos to stop creating new BUSD tokens.

Polkadot is bridging blockchains for a unified future

Polkadot was created by Dr. Gavin Wood, a co-founder of Ethereum. The main reason for creating this top crypto coin was to have a more scalable, interoperable, and innovative framework. Its primary function is to enable the transfer of any data or asset types. It is not just limited to tokens, thereby allowing blockchains to be interoperable with each other.

This unique ability to connect private chains and public networks gives flexibility and scalability. What sets Polkadot apart is its foundational design that solves the scalability problems. It can process multiple transactions in parallel. Thus, it eliminates the need to have a multiple-track system.

The current price of this altcoin is $4.89 and it has already given a whopping 26% return in the last month.

Chainlink is connecting smart contracts to the real world

Chainlink entered the crypto space to bridge the gap between the isolated blockchain and the outside world. Founded by Sergey Nazarov in 2017, it aims to solve a critical problem faced by smart contracts which is the inability to access real-world data.

Chainlink functions as a reliable intermediary. This is crucial as smart contracts are only as good as the information they rely on. Without accurate real-world data, their utility remains limited. Chainlink ensure that the data is accurate and manipulation-resistant. Therefore, it has a huge demand in financial transactions, insurance, and SCM.

It is currently trading at $14.42 and has given a remarkable 97% return in the last 1 month.

NuggetRush is a novel altcoin in gaming

In GameFi, players can manage their mining operations to search for valuable minerals. They're not just playing for points or prestige but for real-money rewards. This gameplay revolves around the actual mining processes.

Once you have found the valuable gold or minerals in the game, you can later convert them into real gold. Beyond entertainment, NuggetRush also provides NFT staking. Stakeholders can earn passive income through their NFTs while contributing to a greater cause.

NuggetRush's commitment extends to real-world impact to support miners in underdeveloped countries.

It also has its own NFT marketplace to buy and sell unique in-game items. Therefore, players can easily monetize their in-game achievements.

Supporters of NuggetRush (NUGX) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

Bottom line

Now is the moment to capitalize on these altcoins potential and diversify your portfolio. NuggetRush is currently in the presale stage and available at a discounted price of $0.012 per coin.