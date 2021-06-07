Are You a Hodler? Crypto-Friendly Exeno Announces Poll with 10% Discount for Participants

Launched in early 2021, Exeno is the only service that allows users to buy and sell real-world goods with cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin Vault (BTCV). Now, its team has decided to dive deeper into the crypto strategies of retail holders.

Exeno to find out whose hands are made of diamonds

Exeno, a one-of-a-kind crypto-only store, launches a poll to study the perception that a mass audience has of cryptocurrencies. The survey, dubbed “TO HODL OR NOT TO HODL THAT’S THE QUESTION?” includes 10 questions about various aspects of visitors’ attitudes toward cryptocurrency.

Mostly, the questions cover the process of “hodling,” or long-term holding of cryptocurrencies with no regard to their price dynamics. Amidst the ongoing brutal correction it will be interesting to know: which part of crypto holders are ready to sell their riches at a loss?

Also, some questions are related to aspects of the retail usage of cryptocurrencies - for buying/selling goods or services.

Image by Exeno

No special expertise is required to take part in the survey. Even no-coiners will find it interesting as it introduces many crucial aspects of modern cryptocurrency usage. All respondents who answer the entire set of questions will receive a special discount in the Exeno store.

Ten percent off discount promo codes are valid until July 31, 2021. Only purchases of 300 USD in equivalent and greater are eligible for this promo campaign.

Advancing retail experience in crypto: What’s new in Exeno

Although cryptocurrencies are being accepted in retail e-commerce with increasing frequency in recent years, crypto-only stores are still very rare. Exeno is among the most ambitious experiments in terms of building online stores with cryptocurrency as the only payment method.

Currently, Exeno offers thousands of positions in the following categories: Electronics, Fashion, Home and Garden, Children, Culture and Entertainment, Beauty, Health, Automotive, Sports and Tourism, and Collections and Fine Art.

Image by Exeno

All prices on the platform are calculated in Bitcoins (BTC), Ethers (ETH) or Bitcoin Vault (BTCV). Bitcoin Vault is a Bitcoin-like proof of work (PoW) cryptocurrency that provides its users with a 24-hour window to cancel unauthorized transactions. As a result, it leaves no room for fraudulent activities.

The platform works directly with top-notch world electronics producers such as Apple, Lenovo and Xiaomi, so the authenticity of all devices is verified. Exeno offers 24/7 online customer support.