Are DEX Utility Tokens Being Pumped? Massive Surge Suggests So

Wed, 10/12/2022 - 21:37
article image
Wahid Pessarlay
DEX utility tokens have recorded a 55.73% increase in average price suggesting a pump in the segment
Are DEX Utility Tokens Being Pumped? Massive Surge Suggests So
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The decentralized exchange (DEX) utility tokens market segment has decoupled from the rest of the crypto market, surging massively in spite of the crypto lull. Per data from CoinMarketCap (CMC), DEXs have cumulatively recorded an average price increase of 55.73% in the last 24 hours. 

Of the 112 protocols tracked in this category by CMC, 51 (46%) of them are trading in gains while 61 (54%) remain in loss. The top gainer was Micromines (MICRO) which pumped over 6200% in the past 24 hours, according to CMC. 

The surge is suggestive of a sector pump signal to entice market participants to buy into the market as the DEX ecosystem has been recording declining trading volumes in recent months. According to data from the Block, DEX volumes have been declining steadily since April to multi-year lows. 

In September, the segment recorded a total of $55.77 billion in traded volume. This was a drop from August's $66.75. So far in October, the segment has recorded $13.48 billion in traded volume. 

Could institutional interest be responsible for the pump? 

While the latest surge points to possible manipulation, it also points to other fundamentals at play despite the crypto bear market. For one, more institutional investors are taking a keen interest in decentralized finance and DEXs, according to Golden Tree

Earlier this month, GoldenTree Asset Management — a traditional asset manager with over $47 billion in AUM — disclosed an about $5.3 million SushiSwap, per Golden Tree. 

Meanwhile, the DEX sector is not the only market segment that has recorded a spike in average price in the last 24 hours per CMC's data. Similarly, non-dex utility tokens such as Huobi Token (HT) have also seen a rise. 

#Coinmarketcap
article image
About the author
Wahid Pessarlay

Wahid is an experienced writer, interested in everything decentralized since 2019.

Before joining U.Today, he wrote for some of the top DeFi and CeFi outlets, bringing in millions of views and educating readers with his knowledge of the industry.

related image SEC Chair Explains Why Kim K Was Fined for Promoting Ethereum Knockoff 
10/12/2022 - 20:19
SEC Chair Explains Why Kim K Was Fined for Promoting Ethereum Knockoff 
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image New SHIB and SOL Pairs Supported by Kraken Exchange
10/12/2022 - 18:51
New SHIB and SOL Pairs Supported by Kraken Exchange
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BNY Mellon, Largest Crypto Custodian Bank, Launches Payments to China: Details
10/12/2022 - 16:21
BNY Mellon, Largest Crypto Custodian Bank, Launches Payments to China: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan