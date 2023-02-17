Arbitrum Now Available on Coinbase, ARBI Airdrop Talk Heats Up

Fri, 02/17/2023 - 15:35
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
ARBI airdrop maybe on way as Arbitrum is now supported network on Coinbase
Arbitrum Now Available on Coinbase, ARBI Airdrop Talk Heats Up
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum Layer-2 scalability solution Arbitrum One has announced that its network is now integrated with Coinbase (COIN), the leading U.S. crypto exchange. As a result, assets such as ETH, DAI and WBTC are now available for deposits or withdrawals from Coinbase via Arbitrum's network.

The news of the integration of the most hyped network right now and one of the biggest crypto exchanges has once again fueled talk of ARBI's long-awaited airdrop.

Related
Arbitrum's Triumph Over Optimism: Here's Story Behind It

Arguably the main sensation of recent months in the Ethereum ecosystem, Arbitrum already has a solid slice of the Layer-2 pie and ranks at the top of key blockchain metrics. By comparison, in the last 24 hours, Arbitrum has become the second-largest network in terms of volume on decentralized exchanges, behind only Ethereum.

However, the airdrop of native tokens of the increasingly popular network, ARBI, expected as early as last year, is yet to happen. Crypto enthusiasts still have fresh memories in their minds of quite a generous airdrop of tokens from a rival network, Optimism (OP), which took place in the spring of 2022. Hoping that the forthcoming event will be just as big, they greet each major Arbitrum success with more and more anticipation.

Related
GNS up 100% After Binance Listing, Here's Why Gains Network Is So Hyped

Arbitrum (ARBI) tokenomics

At the same time, the more talk about ARBI, the less concrete information about the token itself and the tokenomics around it. Nevertheless, taking Optimism's OP as an example again, we can assume that ARBI, in addition to being a reward for Arbitrum's contributions, will have a governance function and possibly someday become a means of paying for gas on its network.

#Arbitrum #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Here's What Makes Bitcoin (BTC) NFTs Ordinals Different
02/18/2023 - 14:55
Here's What Makes Bitcoin (BTC) NFTs Ordinals Different
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ripple v. SEC: Crypto Lawyer Answers Critic on Basis of Lawsuit
02/18/2023 - 14:18
Ripple v. SEC: Crypto Lawyer Answers Critic on Basis of Lawsuit
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image MakerDAO Co-Founder Mushegian Left 'Principles' of His Latest DeFi
02/18/2023 - 14:02
MakerDAO Co-Founder Mushegian Left 'Principles' of His Latest DeFi
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Here's What Makes Bitcoin (BTC) NFTs Ordinals Different
Here's What Makes Bitcoin (BTC) NFTs Ordinals Different
Ripple v. SEC: Crypto Lawyer Answers Critic on Basis of Lawsuit
Ripple v. SEC: Crypto Lawyer Answers Critic on Basis of Lawsuit
MakerDAO Co-Founder Mushegian Left 'Principles' of His Latest DeFi
MakerDAO Co-Founder Mushegian Left 'Principles' of His Latest DeFi
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 18
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 18
Cardano (ADA): Trust Wallet Announces New Release for Users in Wake of Valentine Upgrade
Cardano (ADA): Trust Wallet Announces New Release for Users in Wake of Valentine Upgrade
No, Bitcoin (BTC) Not Controlled by Five People: CoinShares Debunks Toxic Narrative
No, Bitcoin (BTC) Not Controlled by Five People: CoinShares Debunks Toxic Narrative
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Major Turning Points on Bitcoin (BTC) Chart
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Major Turning Points on Bitcoin (BTC) Chart
Bitcoin (BTC) Remains Best for Unstable Times, but There's Catch: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author
Bitcoin (BTC) Remains Best for Unstable Times, but There's Catch: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author
Chinese Coins Narrative Gains Steam: Check Out These Altcoins
Chinese Coins Narrative Gains Steam: Check Out These Altcoins
Shiba Inu Token LEASH Gets New Listing, Trading Volume Skyrockets 913%
Shiba Inu Token LEASH Gets New Listing, Trading Volume Skyrockets 913%
Show all