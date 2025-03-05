Arbitrum (ARB) Surging by 9% Following Robinhood Listing

The price of Arbitrum (ARB) surged by 9% earlier this Wednesday after the token got listed on Robinhood.

Advertisement

It has joined a slew of other tokens, such as XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Bonk (BONK), on the popular trading platform.

The governance token of the popular Ethereum layer-2 platform is currently trading at $0.42 after giving up some of its most recent gains. It is still down by roughly 11% over the past two weeks.

Advertisement

As reported by U.Today, Robinhood logged a 700% year-over-year spike in cryptocurrency revenue.

Last month, the SEC also dropped its probe into Robinhood's cryptocurrency unit.