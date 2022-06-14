Apexaverse, the First Cardano-Based Metaverse P2E Gaming with Web3 Launches Token Sale

The Apexaverse metaverse platform and its native in-game currency are built on the Cardano ecosystem

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Apexaverse, a metaverse play-to-earn game that has been in development since February 2022, is believed to attract more users and investors to Cardano Ecosystem.

Image by Apexaverse

Apexaverse is the first Cardano-based project that combines metaverse, P2E, NFT, and Web3 to be opened to the public.

What is Apexaverse

Apexaverse is a decentralized virtual reality hub built on Cardano Blockchain; it supports our unique community-focused game development process and will let us have an online game catalog with multiple P2E and PVP games. All games are made internally, exist in the story universe, and all of them are part of our ASX-based economy.

Image by Apexaverse

The blockchain-based P2E gaming model offers a wide-open economy and financial rewards to every player in the gaming ecosystem. With more control of in-game assets and more choices in how to play, gamers can fully embody and appreciate their favorite games while earning through cryptocurrency and NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

Ads

Apexaverse’s Native Token $AXV

Apexaverse team pledged to make their users’ and players’ experience to be convenient and friendly, the team has meticulously crafted $AXV, to be the utility token of the Apexaverse platform, ensuring it has a robust tokenomics structure and serves as the multi-purpose tool for many operations in the platform.

The $AXV token was launched recently, and you can only purchase $AXV by joining the ongoing $AXV seed sale round. $AXV will be listed on exchanges in the fourth quarter of 2022 at $3 benchmark.

Image by Apexaverse

$AXV Seed Sale Details

Total allocation: 10,000,000,000 AXV

Seed Sale supply (10%): 1,000,000,000 AXV

Ticker: AXV

Blockchain: Cardano (ADA)

Token price: 1 ADA = 250 AXV

Trading Pair: ADA/AXV

Minimum contribution: 399 ADA

Maximum contribution: 49,999 ADA

Visit Private Sale Webpage

Apexaverse Team

The Apexaverse team consists of highly talented and experienced professionals in the gaming and blockchain industry.

The team is led by Tim Jones, a highly respected professional in the energy industry. According to Tim Jones “Before Cardano, I have spent many years in the Energy industry. I also did consult and wealth management. As my experience with the energy industry taught me, when a strong team puts pressure, value comes out.”

Image by Apexaverse

Their website lists no less than 10 more people. They are active in various fields of expertise. The team seems to be up for the task that they set themselves in the roadmap.

The Apexaverse Roadmap

The Apexaverse roadmap is in full force. The team is very optimistic to make sure they deliver and achieve their dreams. Their roadmap is also clear. Few metaverse projects have decent roadmaps. Apexaverse stands out with its map to be able to strive and be relevant in the blockchain industry.

Image by Apexaverse

Conclusion

Start your metaverse journey with Apexaverse and benefit from the growing P2E Market. Apexaverse encourages billions of crypto and game enthusiasts worldwide to build their metaverse P2E careers by developing their NFTs and earning real income via immersive gameplay, balanced competition, and big rewards.

Participate in the ongoing $AXV token sale, this is the only opportunity to get it at the lowest price before listing on exchanges. It is just a matter of time before more exchanges start listing this token. In case you missed out on the Sandbox (SAND) or Decentraland (MANA) tokens, this may be a new opportunity.

Find more information about Apexaverse

Website: https://apexaverse.com

Telegram: https://t.me/apexaverse

Twitter: https://twitter.com/apexaverse

Medium: apexaverse.medium.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbI7r1vWrOtUsaMWw5Xov4Q