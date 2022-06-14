Apexaverse, the First Cardano-Based Metaverse P2E Gaming with Web3 Launches Token Sale

Apexaverse, a metaverse play-to-earn game that has been in development since February 2022, is believed to attract more users and investors to Cardano Ecosystem.
Apexaverse is the first Cardano-based project that combines metaverse, P2E, NFT, and Web3 to be opened to the public.
What is Apexaverse
Apexaverse is a decentralized virtual reality hub built on Cardano Blockchain; it supports our unique community-focused game development process and will let us have an online game catalog with multiple P2E and PVP games. All games are made internally, exist in the story universe, and all of them are part of our ASX-based economy.
The blockchain-based P2E gaming model offers a wide-open economy and financial rewards to every player in the gaming ecosystem. With more control of in-game assets and more choices in how to play, gamers can fully embody and appreciate their favorite games while earning through cryptocurrency and NFTs (non-fungible tokens).
Apexaverse’s Native Token $AXV
Apexaverse team pledged to make their users’ and players’ experience to be convenient and friendly, the team has meticulously crafted $AXV, to be the utility token of the Apexaverse platform, ensuring it has a robust tokenomics structure and serves as the multi-purpose tool for many operations in the platform.
The $AXV token was launched recently, and you can only purchase $AXV by joining the ongoing $AXV seed sale round. $AXV will be listed on exchanges in the fourth quarter of 2022 at $3 benchmark.
$AXV Seed Sale Details
Total allocation: 10,000,000,000 AXV
Seed Sale supply (10%): 1,000,000,000 AXV
Ticker: AXV
Blockchain: Cardano (ADA)
Token price: 1 ADA = 250 AXV
Trading Pair: ADA/AXV
Minimum contribution: 399 ADA
Maximum contribution: 49,999 ADA
Visit Private Sale Webpage
Apexaverse Team
The Apexaverse team consists of highly talented and experienced professionals in the gaming and blockchain industry.
The team is led by Tim Jones, a highly respected professional in the energy industry. According to Tim Jones “Before Cardano, I have spent many years in the Energy industry. I also did consult and wealth management. As my experience with the energy industry taught me, when a strong team puts pressure, value comes out.”
Their website lists no less than 10 more people. They are active in various fields of expertise. The team seems to be up for the task that they set themselves in the roadmap.
The Apexaverse Roadmap
The Apexaverse roadmap is in full force. The team is very optimistic to make sure they deliver and achieve their dreams. Their roadmap is also clear. Few metaverse projects have decent roadmaps. Apexaverse stands out with its map to be able to strive and be relevant in the blockchain industry.
Conclusion
Start your metaverse journey with Apexaverse and benefit from the growing P2E Market. Apexaverse encourages billions of crypto and game enthusiasts worldwide to build their metaverse P2E careers by developing their NFTs and earning real income via immersive gameplay, balanced competition, and big rewards.
Participate in the ongoing $AXV token sale, this is the only opportunity to get it at the lowest price before listing on exchanges. It is just a matter of time before more exchanges start listing this token. In case you missed out on the Sandbox (SAND) or Decentraland (MANA) tokens, this may be a new opportunity.
