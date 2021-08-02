Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Makes Its Bitcoin Holdings "Green"

News
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 18:58
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge has purchased carbon offsets for its Bitcoin holdings
Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Makes Its Bitcoin Holdings "Green"
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Investment firm SkyBridge Capital, whose founder Anthony Scaramucci had a brief stint at the Trump White House, has bought carbon credits from environmental platform MOSS.Earth to offset the CO2 footprint of the Bitcoin held by its products.

Scaramucci predicts that Bitcoin mining will be fully powered by green energy by the end of the 2020s.

For now, he believes that purchasing carbon credits is a viable solution for making the largest cryptocurrency “greener”:    

In the interim, carbon offsets represent an effective way to green the bitcoin network and facilitate adoption by ESG-minded investors.

SkyBridge bought 38,436 MCO2 tokens from MOSS, with each of them representing one ton of CO2 emissions.

Related
Elon Musk Says Tesla Will "Most Likely" Resume Accepting Bitcoin
As reported by U.Today, hedge fund company One River Asset Management filed to launch a carbon-neutral Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in late May.

It also bought tokenized carbon credits from MOSS and later introduced the platform to SkyBridge.

MOSS claims that it has the largest inventory of carbon offsets in the world (over 20 million tons).

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Makes Its Bitcoin Holdings "Green"
08/02/2021 - 18:58
Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Makes Its Bitcoin Holdings "Green"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Claims There Are Similarities Between Charts of Ethereum and Tesla
08/02/2021 - 17:45
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Claims There Are Similarities Between Charts of Ethereum and Tesla
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image IOTA's Tangle Chosen as Platform for Revolutionary Smart Energy Project
08/02/2021 - 16:03
IOTA's Tangle Chosen as Platform for Revolutionary Smart Energy Project
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov