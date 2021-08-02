Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Makes Its Bitcoin Holdings "Green"

Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge has purchased carbon offsets for its Bitcoin holdings

Investment firm SkyBridge Capital, whose founder Anthony Scaramucci had a brief stint at the Trump White House, has bought carbon credits from environmental platform MOSS.Earth to offset the CO2 footprint of the Bitcoin held by its products.

Scaramucci predicts that Bitcoin mining will be fully powered by green energy by the end of the 2020s.



For now, he believes that purchasing carbon credits is a viable solution for making the largest cryptocurrency “greener”:

In the interim, carbon offsets represent an effective way to green the bitcoin network and facilitate adoption by ESG-minded investors.

SkyBridge bought 38,436 MCO2 tokens from MOSS, with each of them representing one ton of CO2 emissions.