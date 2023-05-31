Anoma Foundation Secures $25 Million in Funding, Electric Capital, Delphi Digital Involved

Anoma Foundation, a Swiss-incorporated nonprofit, shares the details of its latest funding round and the next milestones it is going to accomplish. With newly raised funding, it is going to compete for the leading position in the blockchain innovation race.

Anoma Foundation secures $25 million, CMCC Global led round

According to the official announcement shared by Anoma Foundation, it has successfully concluded its funding round. A total of $25 million has been secured from a clutch of highly reputable investors, including the likes of Electric Capital, Delphi Digital, Dialectic, KR1, Spartan, NGC, MH Ventures, Bixin Ventures, No Limit, Plassa, Perridon Ventures, Anagram and Factor.

Tier 1 blockchain-focused VC firm CMCC Global led the round, while over 30 other investing veterans also backed Anoma Foundation in its fundraising efforts.

The May 2023 round is the third phase of funding for Anoma Foundation. It is poised to be a crucial milestone in its mission to attain innovative intent-centric architecture, a new-gen paradigm for building blockchain infrastructure layers.

Adrian Brink, co-founder of Anoma, stresses the importance of this round for the entire global ecosystem of programmable blockchains since Anoma offers far more impressive and attractive solutions when it comes to dApps:

Anoma is the first generalized intent-centric blockchain architecture which enables truly decentralized applications, from decentralized DEXs to decentralized rollup sequencers. Compared to existing architectures such as Ethereum/EVM, it makes dApps an order of magnitude more composable and an order of magnitude easier to build.

Anoma's primitives are designed to help Web2.5 applications to become fully decentralized and scale in an effortless and resource-efficient manner.

Fresh funds to fuel tech development and community progress

Charlie Morris, co-founder and managing partner of CMCC Global, highlighted the innovative design of what Anoma Foundation offers for Web3 via its toolkit of products:

We are thrilled to have co-led this fundraising round of Anoma. The team is pushing the boundaries of protocol design and reimagining how base layer infrastructure should operate. It is refreshing to see Anoma's designs and philosophy against the backdrop of a homogenous group of layer-1 smart contract platforms.

With new funds raised, its team is going to accelerate progress in various tracks, including community building, engineering progress, strategic partnerships and so on.

Anoma Foundation is well known thanks to another project, Namada. As covered by U.Today previously, in Q1, 2023, Namada scored a partnership with L1 blockchain Osmosis (OSMO).