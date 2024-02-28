Ankr's Rollup-as-a-Service Solution Expands to New Networks

Ankr is going to provide complete support for ready-made rollups. Ankr’s RaaS is fully managed by its team when it comes to node infrastructure, network upgrades, interoperability mechanisms and optional enhancements for better performance.

Ankr's RaaS expands to more modular blockchains: Details

Ankr, Web3 infrastructure vendor and provider of AppChains and liquid staking, announced today that it is expanding the availability and capabilities of its full circle Rollup-as-a-Service solution for developers and enterprises. As of now, Ankr offers the ability to build such products on the top of zkSync, Optimism and Polygon.

In addition, through its liquid staking program, Ankr now offers developers the ability to leverage ankrETH as gas fees while scaling their businesses, enabling built-in staking rewards for all token holders.

Kev Silk, Senior Product Manager of Ankr RaaS, highlights the importance of the release for all Web3 developers and entrepreneurs:

As layer 2 and modularity scale Web3 to a new era of performance, Ankr’s goal for RaaS is to make launching an L2 as seamless as the experience of publishing a new website became as the dot-com industry matured. With complete design, deployment, infrastructure operations and financial incentives, Ankr is making the space accessible for an exploding pool of projects and enterprises.

Ankr’s comprehensive RaaS offering for developers is deployed to its proprietary bare metal infrastructure. Serving two trillion annual transactions, Ankr has the proven capability to serve and scale the demands that RaaS requires.

As covered by U.Today previously, Ankr launched a new type of accounts in January 2024, termed "Team Accounts," for more cost-optimized management of its resources.

More opportunities for ankrETH token

Developers are finding Ankr’s financial infrastructure for rollup clients equally attractive as they provide liquid staking assets and tools that allow for the massive capital base of staked ETH to be utilized in new ways to help new L2 networks.

When developers opt for Ankr’s RaaS, they can choose to use the ankrETH liquid staking token as their gas token, effectively allowing all network participants to benefit from native staking rewards while covering operational costs.

Embedding financial incentives directly into the development process further sets Ankr RaaS apart, providing a complete solution to developers seeking to maximize the potential of their blockchain projects.