Ankr Teams up With Chiliz to Bring Web3 to Sports: Details

Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr has announced the latest step in its partnership with Chiliz, the blockchain technology pioneer behind Socios.com.

In an official blog post, Ankr announces its partnership with Chiliz to power Web3 use cases in sports and entertainment.

Ankr will be the primary RPC provider for the Chiliz chain, with public and premium Chiliz endpoints available on Ankr's RPC platform.

RPC (remote procedure call) is a computer program that connects blockchains to dApps (decentralized applications), centralized exchanges and cryptocurrency wallets.

Additionally, Ankr will join the Chiliz Chain as a node validator, running two validator nodes, with the second serving as a spare candidate.

In February 2022, Chiliz and Ankr entered into a partnership to manage the development of the Chiliz chain. Ankr took the initiative in creating the new chain and has since provided the essential RPC nodes and validator nodes for the ecosystem's infrastructure.

The public mainnet of Chiliz Chain was formally launched in May, beginning the next stage of Chiliz's efforts to improve fan relationships.

A system of 11 active proof-of-staked authority (PoSA) node validators will be made available by the new Chiliz Chain. These validators will eventually include some of the most prestigious sports properties and big names in blockchain.

Chiliz's native token, CHZ, will be used to pay all fees on the Chiliz Chain, enabling holders to contribute to the ecosystem's growth and be rewarded for it.