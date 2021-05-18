Andrew Yang's Humanity Forward Starts Accepting Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Coins

Humanity Forward, a non-profit created by former U.S. presidential candidate Andrew Yang, has started accepting contributions in Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Chainlink, and a slew of other digital currencies after partnering with crypto donations company The Giving Block.

Yang— who’s currently favorite to win the New York mayoral race—started the organization to build a “human-centered America” back in March 2020. The crypto-friendly politician himself donated $3 million to kickstart it.The non-profit is focused on helping out struggling people who have been hit hard by the pandemic. It started off with a plan to give away half of million dollars as part of a universal basic income (UBI) pilot program.

It has been endorsed by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and other celebrities.