Ancient Bitcoin Whales Massively Waking Up: What's Happening?

Sun, 02/19/2023 - 10:50
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ancient whales actively moving their funds on network, which could be sign of upcoming reversal
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoin has been making headlines lately with its impressive price performance, soaring to local highs above $25,000. However, a recent development has caught the attention of the crypto community: a sudden rise in the number of Bitcoin wallets that have been dormant for five to seven years.

According to data from blockchain analytics firm Glassnode, more than 1.6 million Bitcoin have not been moved on addresses that have been inactive for at least five years. This sudden drop in activity from older wallets has led some to speculate that long-term holders aren't taking profits as Bitcoin's price continues to rise.

Bitcoin's recent price performance has been nothing short of impressive, with the cryptocurrency gaining more than 40% to its value since the beginning of this year. However, the market has also experienced some volatility, with Bitcoin experiencing several sharp price drops in the last year.

Despite these setbacks, Bitcoin managed to recover and continue its upward trajectory. Additionally, the descending activity of long-dormant wallets could indicate that the market is entering a new phase, with long-term holders accumulating more assets.

It remains to be seen whether the drop in activity from old Bitcoin wallets will have a significant impact on Bitcoin's price performance in the coming weeks and months, however, the signals' nature overall is considered positive for the asset.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

