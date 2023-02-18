Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 18

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls are not giving up even on the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has gained a lot of value today, rising by 3.89%.

On the hourly chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced back from the support level of $24,453 and is now on the way to the recently formed resistance at $24,677. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the growth may continue to the $24,800 zone.

On the daily time frame, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is in the middle of the narrow channel between the support at $24,258 and the resistance at $25,270.

Any sharp moves are unlikely on the weekend, and the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the area of $24,500-$25,000.

On the weekly chart, the price has made a false breakout of the resistance at $25,212. However, one should focus on the candle's closure. If it happens near the $25,000 mark or even above, the growth may continue to the $26,000 mark next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $24,591 at press time.