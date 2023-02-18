Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 18

Denys Serhiichuk
Can growth of Bitcoin (BTC) continue?
Bulls are not giving up even on the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has gained a lot of value today, rising by 3.89%.

On the hourly chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced back from the support level of $24,453 and is now on the way to the recently formed resistance at $24,677. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the growth may continue to the $24,800 zone.

On the daily time frame, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is in the middle of the narrow channel between the support at $24,258 and the resistance at $25,270.

Any sharp moves are unlikely on the weekend, and the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the area of $24,500-$25,000.

On the weekly chart, the price has made a false breakout of the resistance at $25,212. However, one should focus on the candle's closure. If it happens near the $25,000 mark or even above, the growth may continue to the $26,000 mark next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $24,591 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

