Analyst Sees Zero Chance of Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Approval After Gensler's Comments

Fri, 02/10/2023 - 18:46
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Gensler's comments on CNBC, combined with Geraci's analysis, suggest that the approval of a spot bitcoin ETF is still a distant dream
Analyst Sees Zero Chance of Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Approval After Gensler's Comments
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

On Feb. 10, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler appeared on CNBC to discuss a recent enforcement action against cryptocurrency trading platform Kraken.

In the interview, Gensler emphasized the importance of full, fair, and truthful disclosure for investment contracts and investment schemes offered to the American public.

In a related development, ETF Store President Nate Geraci tweeted that the SEC is unlikely to approve a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) anytime soon.

In his tweet, Geraci noted that Gensler stated that the SEC would not approve such a product until cryptocurrency exchanges are regulated.

Related
North Korean Crypto Crimes Become Target of South Korea's Sanctions
In the interview, Gensler emphasized the "basic bargain" in the United States, which requires companies offering investment contracts and investment schemes to provide full, fair, and truthful disclosure to the investing public. He stated that "the labels don't matter," and that the underlying economics are what is important.

He also made it clear that whether an investment is referred to as lending, earning, yield, or APY, it does not matter as long as it is compliant with the basic bargain of full disclosure.

Gensler's comments have significant implications for the future of spot bitcoin ETFs. According to Geraci, even if the SEC loses the Grayscale lawsuit, it is more likely that the SEC will force the delisting or closure of futures-based products than approve a spot bitcoin ETF.

The formidable regulator greenlit a futures-based ETF back in October 2021, spurring a major rally. 

This development is a disappointment for investors and industry participants who have been eagerly awaiting the approval of a spot bitcoin ETF. 

The lack of regulation of cryptocurrency exchanges has been a major obstacle to the approval of such a product, and Gensler's comments suggest that this obstacle is unlikely to be removed anytime soon.

The SEC's emphasis on regulation and full disclosure, combined with the lack of regulation of cryptocurrency exchanges, is likely to delay the approval of such a product for the foreseeable future.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image DOGE Price Analysis for February 10
02/10/2023 - 20:00
DOGE Price Analysis for February 10
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Cardano (ADA) Reaches First Major Support Level: Here's Why This Is Pivotal
02/10/2023 - 17:00
Cardano (ADA) Reaches First Major Support Level: Here's Why This Is Pivotal
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano Ranks Biggest Staking Network After Ethereum, Here Are Details
02/10/2023 - 16:25
Cardano Ranks Biggest Staking Network After Ethereum, Here Are Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide