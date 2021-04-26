America's Largest RV Dealer Starts Accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum

News
Mon, 04/26/2021 - 13:13
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Camping World has started accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
In what appears to be another sign of mass adoption, Camping World, the largest RV dealer in the U.S., has started accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum and several other cryptocurrencies after partnering with crypto payment processor BitPay.

The company believes that the move will help to foster innovation in the RV space. According to CEO Marcus Lemonis, the new payment options will "elevate" the customer experience:

As the industry leader, we have a responsibility to adapt to new preferences and elevate the customer experience, whether through the products and services we offer, or in the ways we interact and transact with the customer.

WeWork Starts Accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says It Will Hold Crypto on Its Balance Sheet

From the get-go, cryptocurrency payments will be available at Camping World's locations in Chicago and Kenosha, but more cities will be added this summer.

Founded in 1966, the Lincolnshire-headquartered corporation boasts 227 locations with 11,835 employees.

It also hosts the world's largest virtual RV show every year.

