Fri, 01/28/2022 - 11:20
article image
Yuri Molchan
According to recent analytics data, Shiba Inu remains the largest asset by total USD value in the wallets of top ETH whales; over two billion SHIB have been burned since December
Almost $1.5 Billion Worth of SHIB Held by Ethereum Whales: Details
WhaleStats has shared data that Shiba Inu remains the largest token by total USD value held by the top 1,000 Ethereum whales.

On Jan. 27, FTT-SHIB and FTT changed places from time to time; however, Shiba Inu remains in this spot at press time. MATIC, as of this writing, is the most-traded cryptocurrency by the largest ETH whales.

Whales hold almost $1.5 billion worth of SHIB

As per WhaleStats, the top 1,000 Ethereum whales are holding a mind-blowing $1,450,500,335 in Shiba Inu at the moment. That is 15.94% of their holdings. FTT holds the second spot here; its total amount held by ETH whales constitutes slightly less in USD: $1,409.636.849. This is equal to 15.49% of the overall amount of crypto owned by the largest ETH whales.

Curiously, USDC has surpassed USDT here—top-tier ETH holders own more of the Circle-issued stablecoin than of Tether's USD-backed coin. The whales hold $789,708,027 worth of USDC (8.67% of their riches) versus $691,205,759 in USDT (7.59%).

Major whales grab over four million MATIC

MATIC, at the moment, is the most traded token by the top 1,000 ETH whales, and UNI is the position of the most widely held token.

Earlier today, an Ethereum whale ranked 297th by WhaleStats purchased over three million MATIC worth $4,989,732.

Later on, a whale ranked 284th by the same on-chain data service also bought another 1,199,985 MATIC tokens worth $1,943,975.

Whales Buy 60K Bitcoins Over Past 2 Months, Adding 1.7 Million BTC in Last 5 Years: Report

SHIB community burns 2.7 billion tokens

As reported by the @Shibburn Twitter handle, in the past 24 hours, the newly created website that gets data directly from etherscan, has counted eight large transactions that moved SHIB to a dead wallet.

A total of 61,734,661 SHIB tokens was locked permanently as a result of these transfers.

Besides, on Jan. 25, Twitter user @worldofao reported that in the week between January 17 and 23, a total of 194,644,388 SHIB were burned.

Overall, according to the same data, a staggering 2,770,970,782 SHIB have been incinerated.

At press time, Shiba Inu is exchanging at the price of $0.00002077, per data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

