Almost $1.5 Billion Worth of SHIB Held by Ethereum Whales: Details

WhaleStats has shared data that Shiba Inu remains the largest token by total USD value held by the top 1,000 Ethereum whales.
On Jan. 27, FTT-SHIB and FTT changed places from time to time; however, Shiba Inu remains in this spot at press time. MATIC, as of this writing, is the most-traded cryptocurrency by the largest ETH whales.
Whales hold almost $1.5 billion worth of SHIB
As per WhaleStats, the top 1,000 Ethereum whales are holding a mind-blowing $1,450,500,335 in Shiba Inu at the moment. That is 15.94% of their holdings. FTT holds the second spot here; its total amount held by ETH whales constitutes slightly less in USD: $1,409.636.849. This is equal to 15.49% of the overall amount of crypto owned by the largest ETH whales.
Curiously, USDC has surpassed USDT here—top-tier ETH holders own more of the Circle-issued stablecoin than of Tether's USD-backed coin. The whales hold $789,708,027 worth of USDC (8.67% of their riches) versus $691,205,759 in USDT (7.59%).
Major whales grab over four million MATIC
MATIC, at the moment, is the most traded token by the top 1,000 ETH whales, and UNI is the position of the most widely held token.
Earlier today, an Ethereum whale ranked 297th by WhaleStats purchased over three million MATIC worth $4,989,732.
Later on, a whale ranked 284th by the same on-chain data service also bought another 1,199,985 MATIC tokens worth $1,943,975.
SHIB community burns 2.7 billion tokens
As reported by the @Shibburn Twitter handle, in the past 24 hours, the newly created website that gets data directly from etherscan, has counted eight large transactions that moved SHIB to a dead wallet.
A total of 61,734,661 SHIB tokens was locked permanently as a result of these transfers.
In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 61,734,661 $SHIB tokens burned and 8 transactions. So far, a total of 410,301,658,669,677 #SHIB tokens (41.03017%) have been burned from the initial supply of 1 quadrillion. #shibarmy— Shibburn (@shibburn) January 28, 2022
Besides, on Jan. 25, Twitter user @worldofao reported that in the week between January 17 and 23, a total of 194,644,388 SHIB were burned.
Overall, according to the same data, a staggering 2,770,970,782 SHIB have been incinerated.
Weekly #ShibBurnWrapUp 🔥 (1/17 - 1/23):— SHIBtyme (@worldofao) January 25, 2022
Total #shib Burned in Week: 194,644,388
Since 12/1 #SHIBARMY :
Total Burned: 2,770,970,782
Total Supply Burned: -.0004699%
Median Daily Burn: 12,507,515 (+10% WoW)
Avg. Daily Burn: 51,314,274 pic.twitter.com/V34KyMIeUD
At press time, Shiba Inu is exchanging at the price of $0.00002077, per data provided by CoinMarketCap.