AI Render (RNDR) Major Institutional Holder Makes Unexpected Move as Price Drops

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Kenetic Capital was largest institutional holding address for RNDR before unexpected move
Wed, 14/02/2024 - 15:45
According to Spot On Chain, Kenetic Capital deposited its last tranche of holdings, 4.1 million RNDR worth approximately $20.4 million, into Binance today.

Notably, Kenetic Capital was the largest institutional holding address for RNDR before depositing all 6.6 million RNDR worth $32.5 million to centralized exchanges. Kenetic Capital is estimated to have gained $15.95 million from the RNDR sell-off.

Spotonchain gives a breakdown of moves by Kenetic Capital on its platform. Overall, Kenetic Capital received 6.225 million old RNDR from Render Token Deployer on Jan. 4, 2020, as a private-sale investor, and migrated them to the new RNDR on March 23, 2023.

The VC deposited 3.25 million RNDR worth $3.92 million to the Huobi crypto exchange at an average price of $1.216 on March 25, 2021, and Nov. 20, 2021. The firm further accumulated 4.8 million RNDR  worth $18 million from HTX and Binance at an average price of $3.76 between Nov. 21, 2021 and Nov. 11, 2022.

Afterward, Kenetic Capital deposited all 6.6 million RNDR worth $32.5 million to Binance at an average price of $4.92 between Dec. 24, 2023, and Feb. 14, 2024.

Render price action

Render prices fell quickly after reaching a high of $5.281 on Dec. 26. This came shortly after Kenetic Capital began selling off its holdings. After days of strong falls, RNDR reached a low of $3.37 on Jan. 8, where it found support.

The price began to rebound until bulls hit a brick wall at the $5 level at the beginning of February. RNDR declined further before recovering at the daily MA 50 support level of $4.28 on Feb. 6.

Since this date, Render's price has climbed, although the gain has been punctuated by minor price decreases.

On Feb. 13, the RNDR price soared to a high of $5.156, at which point sellers booked profit. The price retreated, with RNDR down 0.96% in the previous 24 hours to $5.

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

