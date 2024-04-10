Advertisement
    AI-Generated Bitcoin Song Created by Tuur Demeester

    Yuri Molchan
    Tuur Demeemster shares results of his AI experiments with cryptocurrency community
    Wed, 10/04/2024 - 13:44
    Bitcoin evangelist, early BTC adopter and analyst Tuur Demeester has been playing around with AI. Today, he presented the results of his AI experiment to the Bitcoin community on X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter).

    Demeester shared his amazement and excitement about the outcome; the AI app created lyrics, a melody and singing voices. The song, lasting over three minutes in total, was based on his prompt of 25 words. It was generated in merely 10 seconds.

    The AI race has been getting stronger over the past few months. It is not only OpenAI and xAI competing but also mega IT giants such as Meta, Google, Microsoft and many others who are working on their AI apps to create images, music, texts and videos.

    During a recent X Space, answering a question as to where humanity stands now in the AI race, Musk said that he expects artificial intelligence to become smarter than any human by approximately the end of next year. He also shared that the major update to his Grok AI chatbot, the Grok 2.0 iteration, is being trained at the moment and will be implemented into the X app very soon.

    In December, Musk also predicted that three years from now AI will be able to write quality novels on the level of J.K. Rowling, discover new physics concepts and generally surpass humans at everything they are good at.

