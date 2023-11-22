Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

AI Cryptocurrencies Bloom as OpenAI Welcomes Sam Altman Back as CEO

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cryptocurrency market might actually benefit from Sam Altman's return
Wed, 11/22/2023 - 09:37
AI Cryptocurrencies Bloom as OpenAI Welcomes Sam Altman Back as CEO
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The realm of AI cryptocurrencies has been greeted with a fresh wave of enthusiasm as news broke of Sam Altman's return to the helm of OpenAI. Altman, a pivotal figure in the tech industry, is set to steer the organization alongside a new board that boasts notable names such as Bret Taylor, Larry Summers and Adam D'Angelo. This leadership recalibration has injected a sense of optimism into AI-focused digital currencies, with some coins recording a striking 20% surge in market value.

Advertisement

Despite the general downtrend in the crypto market, AI-centric tokens have blossomed, tethering their fortunes to technological advancements and potential breakthroughs in artificial intelligence. Investors seem to be speculating that Altman's reappointment might lead to new synergies between AI technology and blockchain, potentially accelerating the adoption and utility of AI cryptocurrencies.

However, the wider industry faces headwinds, most notably due to seismic shifts occurring at Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. The departure of Changpeng Zhao from an operational role sent ripples through the market. Binance's agreement to settle hefty fines totaling $4.3 billion with various regulatory bodies, including FinCEN, OFAC and the CFTC, has cast a pall over the industry.

Related
Over 83% of Bitcoin Now Profitable After Recent BTC Price Surge

In light of these regulatory settlements, CZ's ability to retain majority ownership while stepping back from Binance's day-to-day operations could be seen as a strategic move to preserve the company's operational capabilities. Nonetheless, the absence of his leadership is perceived as a loss of momentum for the crypto market at large.

Amid these turbulent times, the return of Altman to OpenAI stands out as a beacon of positive development. It symbolizes a reinforcement of the bridge between AI and blockchain, a union that could unlock unprecedented possibilities for the future of technology and finance.

#OpenAI #AI
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image What Is Blast? Ethereum Staking L2 That Spiked by 20,000% in TVL
2023/11/22 09:36
What Is Blast? Ethereum Staking L2 That Spiked by 20,000% in TVL
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image XRP Holders' Lawyer's 10 Golden Crypto List Sparks Debate
2023/11/22 09:36
XRP Holders' Lawyer's 10 Golden Crypto List Sparks Debate
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Binance Announces Big Delistings Amid CZ's Resignation and $4 Billion Penalty
2023/11/22 09:36
Binance Announces Big Delistings Amid CZ's Resignation and $4 Billion Penalty
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD