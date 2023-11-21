Advertisement
End of an Era: Binance's CZ to Step Down

Alex Dovbnya
Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of Binance, is set to step down due to criminal charges
Tue, 11/21/2023 - 17:22
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, the leader of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, is set to resign and plead guilty to charges of breaching U.S. anti-money laundering laws, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.  

This move is part of a historic agreement aimed at preserving the cryptocurrency behemoth.    

Zhao is expected to formally enter his plea at a federal court in Seattle. 

Binance will acknowledge its criminal misconduct and agree to pay a staggering $4.3 billion in fines. This sum encompasses penalties to resolve both criminal and civil claims brought forward by regulatory bodies.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to announce the damning charges publicly later today after the U.S. Department of Justice concluded its blockbuster investigation into Binance's activities. 

The aforementioned settlement sum is unprecedented in the financial sector.

Zhao, commonly known as "CZ," founded Binance in 2017. It quickly became the largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

