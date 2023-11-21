Advertisement
Polygon (MATIC) in Danger of Losing 16% If This Pattern Holds True

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
MATIC might face risk of 16% price decline
Tue, 11/21/2023 - 16:25
Crypto analyst Ali has spotted a reversal pattern for the 14th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Polygon (MATIC). If this pattern holds, MATIC might face the risk of a 16% price decline.

According to Ali, MATIC looks to have created a head-and-shoulders pattern on its four-hour chart.

In technical analysis, a head-and-shoulders pattern is a chart formation that frequently signals a trend reversal. The pattern appears as a baseline with three peaks, the outside two of which are near in height and the middle of which is the highest.

In the case of Polygon (MATIC), a sustained candlestick close to the neckline of the pattern around $0.79 might trigger a 16% fall toward $0.67. However, an invalidation of the bearish outlook might come with an upswing above the right shoulder at $0.86.

Related
Polygon (MATIC) Jumps by 54% in Weeks, Here's Likely Reason

MATIC surged to highs of $0.983 on Nov. 14 after weeks of climbing fueled by increasing whale activity.

Shortly after reaching this high, MATIC experienced a profit-taking decline near the $0.77 mark. A drop below this level might target the daily MA 200 support near $0.679, ahead of the daily MA 50 at $0.663.

On the other hand, if MATIC surpasses the $0.86 level, as highlighted by Ali, the $1 level might come into view next. MATIC was down 10.6% in the last 24 hours to $0.767.

Polygon is presently advancing in its Polygon 2.0 quest, a roadmap for scaling Ethereum to build the value layer of the internet.

In the past month, the POL token upgrade went live on the Ethereum mainnet, representing a major milestone for the Polygon blockchain.

About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

