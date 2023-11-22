Over 83% of Bitcoin Now Profitable After Recent BTC Price Surge

The cryptocurrency market has recently witnessed a significant uptick in Bitcoin's value, pushing over 83% of the digital currency into profitable territory, according to Glassnode data. This change comes as Bitcoin traded above $37,000 last week.

Accumulation across the board

Investor behavior has seen a notable change with the recent Bitcoin rally. The Accumulation Trend Score, which uses a 7-day Simple Moving Average to enhance data clarity, reveals a robust accumulation pattern, unlike the earlier rallies of 2023.

Ths trend is evident in the dark colors on the chart, indicating a strong accumulation regime concurrent with a 39% price increase over the past month. A detailed analysis of different wallet sizes shows a significant rise in holdings across all investor cohorts since late October. This contrasts with the net outflows seen in several cohorts throughout much of 2023.

The anticipation of a spot BTC ETF and the market's strong performance are key factors contributing to this optimistic outlook.

Persistent optimism

The recent surge in Bitcoin prices has led to 83% of the total circulating supply being held in profit, a statistic significantly higher than the all-time mean of 74%.

This level is approaching the higher standard deviation band of 90%, often associated with the early stages of a bull market's "Euphoric phase."

On Tuesday, cryptocurrency markets experienced volatility following news of the DOJ's enforcement actions against Binacne and Chanpeng Zhao's resignation. However, Bitcoin keeps hovering above the $37,000 level.