Advertisement
AD

Over 83% of Bitcoin Now Profitable After Recent BTC Price Surge

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has surged back into profitability, with over 83% of its circulating supply now in the green
Wed, 11/22/2023 - 06:20
Over 83% of Bitcoin Now Profitable After Recent BTC Price Surge
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The cryptocurrency market has recently witnessed a significant uptick in Bitcoin's value, pushing over 83% of the digital currency into profitable territory, according to Glassnode data. This change comes as Bitcoin traded above $37,000 last week.

Advertisement

Accumulation across the board

Investor behavior has seen a notable change with the recent Bitcoin rally. The Accumulation Trend Score, which uses a 7-day Simple Moving Average to enhance data clarity, reveals a robust accumulation pattern, unlike the earlier rallies of 2023. 

Ths trend is evident in the dark colors on the chart, indicating a strong accumulation regime concurrent with a 39% price increase over the past month. A detailed analysis of different wallet sizes shows a significant rise in holdings across all investor cohorts since late October. This contrasts with the net outflows seen in several cohorts throughout much of 2023.

 The anticipation of a spot BTC ETF and the market's strong performance are key factors contributing to this optimistic outlook.

Persistent optimism 

The recent surge in Bitcoin prices has led to 83% of the total circulating supply being held in profit, a statistic significantly higher than the all-time mean of 74%. 

This level is approaching the higher standard deviation band of 90%, often associated with the early stages of a bull market's "Euphoric phase." 

On Tuesday, cryptocurrency markets experienced volatility following news of the DOJ's enforcement actions against Binacne and Chanpeng Zhao's resignation. However, Bitcoin keeps hovering above the $37,000 level.  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Nears Key Support Level
2023/11/22 06:31
Ethereum (ETH) Price Nears Key Support Level
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Consolidates Above Support: Launchpad for Next Rally?
2023/11/22 06:31
SHIB Consolidates Above Support: Launchpad for Next Rally?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP, DOGE, SHIB, BNB, ADA Prices in Meltdown Mode as CZ Pleads Guilty and Resigns: New Damning Details
2023/11/22 06:31
XRP, DOGE, SHIB, BNB, ADA Prices in Meltdown Mode as CZ Pleads Guilty and Resigns: New Damning Details
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD