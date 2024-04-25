AI Blockchain Neura Launches Public Testnet, Presents 'Road to Mainnet' Program

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As Neura, one of the first AI-focused blockchains, proceeds toward a full-fledged mainnet launch, its team announces a new community initiative to introduce its tooling to developers and entrepreneurs.

Neura layer-1 blockchain kicks off in public testnet

Per the official announcement by Ankr, Neura layer-1 blockchain, a novel decentralized network for artificial intelligence and machine learning apps, has just released its public testnet. The testnet iteration is therefore available for crypto developers wishing to get a head start on building innovative dApps that blend AI and blockchain technology.

The blockchain’s stack addresses a number of ambitious goals for AI start-up development including, but not limited to, raising funds, obtaining GPU resources, and storing data in a safe and cost-efficient manner.

Technically, Neura is going to introduce a blend of cloud computing, AI, and Web3 solutions designed to democratize AI models and resources at every level by lowering entry barriers for developers, investors, entrepreneurs and managers.

Road to Mainnet launches with AI Innovator Competition

As the public testnet is up and running, Neura's efforts are now focused on the “Road to Mainnet” workload.

AI Innovator Competition, a developer contest for builders eager to explore Neura’s unique capabilities as both a blockchain and AI launch platform, is among the first key milestones for Neura’s “Road to Mainnet.”

The Neura AI Developer Competition targets developers and AI researchers to boost innovation on the Neura blockchain with the creation of decentralized AI models and apps. These applications will utilize Neura's advantages: a decentralized GPU marketplace, an Initial Model Offering (IMO) framework and built-in functionalities specifically designed for AI.

Kev Silk, senior product manager at Neura, stresses the importance of the testnet launch and AI Innovator Competition initiative for the progress of the product in terms of tech, marketing and business development:

We are thrilled to announce the launch of Neura’s public testnet. As we roll out the AI Innovator competition, we anticipate the emergence of groundbreaking projects leveraging Neura’s cutting-edge capabilities. This competition sets the stage for the Mainnet journey, poised to be enriched with innovative AI models that enhance our ecosystem. ANKR token holders will be granted the first opportunity to engage with and invest in these developments, experiencing firsthand the transformative potential of AI models and applications built on Neura.

The competition will invite experts in three key areas: improving efficiency in developing, deploying and operating AI models, enhancing user engagement, and fostering positive network effects across both AI and blockchain sectors.

New reward system for ANKR holders

Top developer projects will split $100,000 in ANKR token grants, with additional funds available for projects that show high potential for ecosystem growth, exceptional innovation or significant user adoption.

Besides that, within the framework of Neura’s Road to Mainnet, a fresh program for ANKR token holders will go live. As the ANKR token is Neura's universal currency, Road to Mainnet will introduce a rewards system for ANKR holders, with special benefits granted upon the release of the mainnet version of L1 blockchain.

The exact timeline of the mainnet launch is yet to be disclosed. All token holders will be able to access ample opportunities to invest in AI model tokens for shared ownership and revenue, among other advantages.