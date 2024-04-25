Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    AI Blockchain Neura Launches Public Testnet, Presents 'Road to Mainnet' Program

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Neura, AI-centric layer-1 blockchain, shares details of its public testnet launch, mainnet release ambitions and community program with generous rewards
    Thu, 25/04/2024 - 6:58
    AI Blockchain Neura Launches Public Testnet, Presents 'Road to Mainnet' Program
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    As Neura, one of the first AI-focused blockchains, proceeds toward a full-fledged mainnet launch, its team announces a new community initiative to introduce its tooling to developers and entrepreneurs.

    Neura layer-1 blockchain kicks off in public testnet

    Per the official announcement by Ankr, Neura layer-1 blockchain, a novel decentralized network for artificial intelligence and machine learning apps, has just released its public testnet. The testnet iteration is therefore available for crypto developers wishing to get a head start on building innovative dApps that blend AI and blockchain technology.

    Ankr
    Image by Ankr

    The blockchain’s stack addresses a number of ambitious goals for AI start-up development including, but not limited to, raising funds, obtaining GPU resources, and storing data in a safe and cost-efficient manner.

    Technically, Neura is going to introduce a blend of cloud computing, AI, and Web3 solutions designed to democratize AI models and resources at every level by lowering entry barriers for developers, investors, entrepreneurs and managers.

    Road to Mainnet launches with AI Innovator Competition

    As the public testnet is up and running, Neura's efforts are now focused on the “Road to Mainnet” workload.

    AI Innovator Competition, a developer contest for builders eager to explore Neura’s unique capabilities as both a blockchain and AI launch platform, is among the first key milestones for Neura’s “Road to Mainnet.”

    The Neura AI Developer Competition targets developers and AI researchers to boost innovation on the Neura blockchain with the creation of decentralized AI models and apps. These applications will utilize Neura's advantages: a decentralized GPU marketplace, an Initial Model Offering (IMO) framework and built-in functionalities specifically designed for AI.

    Kev Silk, senior product manager at Neura, stresses the importance of the testnet launch and AI Innovator Competition initiative for the progress of the product in terms of tech, marketing and business development:

    We are thrilled to announce the launch of Neura’s public testnet. As we roll out the AI Innovator competition, we anticipate the emergence of groundbreaking projects leveraging Neura’s cutting-edge capabilities. This competition sets the stage for the Mainnet journey, poised to be enriched with innovative AI models that enhance our ecosystem. ANKR token holders will be granted the first opportunity to engage with and invest in these developments, experiencing firsthand the transformative potential of AI models and applications built on Neura.

    The competition will invite experts in three key areas: improving efficiency in developing, deploying and operating AI models, enhancing user engagement, and fostering positive network effects across both AI and blockchain sectors.

    New reward system for ANKR holders

    Top developer projects will split $100,000 in ANKR token grants, with additional funds available for projects that show high potential for ecosystem growth, exceptional innovation or significant user adoption.

    Besides that, within the framework of Neura’s Road to Mainnet, a fresh program for ANKR token holders will go live. As the ANKR token is Neura's universal currency, Road to Mainnet will introduce a rewards system for ANKR holders, with special benefits granted upon the release of the mainnet version of L1 blockchain.

    The exact timeline of the mainnet launch is yet to be disclosed. All token holders will be able to access ample opportunities to invest in AI model tokens for shared ownership and revenue, among other advantages.

    #Ankr
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Ends Inflow Streak as BTC Price Plunges
    2024/04/25 06:54
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Ends Inflow Streak as BTC Price Plunges
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Stuck in $66,000 Zone? Bonk (BONK) Secures 80% Breakthrough, Ethereum (ETH) Enters Battle Mode
    2024/04/25 06:54
    Bitcoin (BTC) Stuck in $66,000 Zone? Bonk (BONK) Secures 80% Breakthrough, Ethereum (ETH) Enters Battle Mode
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Binance Keeps Losing Market Share
    2024/04/25 06:54
    Binance Keeps Losing Market Share
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Me3 Launches Private Sale on Yield App: Revolutionising Fan Engagement and Digital Asset Ownership
    SKALE Network Solves Scalability, Q1 Adoption Soars On Gas-Less Blockchain
    Pre-Registration is Now Open for Galactix.io: The Future of Crypto Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Ends Inflow Streak as BTC Price Plunges
    Bitcoin (BTC) Stuck in $66,000 Zone? Bonk (BONK) Secures 80% Breakthrough, Ethereum (ETH) Enters Battle Mode
    Binance Keeps Losing Market Share
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD