Advertisement
AD

    AI Colliding with Blockchain? Mike Novogratz Supports Reddit Founder's Stunning Prediction

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has come up with an exciting AI-centred use case for blockchain
    Fri, 12/04/2024 - 18:41
    AI Colliding with Blockchain? Mike Novogratz Supports Reddit Founder's Stunning Prediction
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent post on the X social media network, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz called attention to a recent post by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, in which the former describes the potential convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain. 

    Advertisement

    According to Ohanian, one technology is creating "an indisputable need" for the other. He explains that the internet is currently inundated with images that are generated with the help of AI.

    In fact, a 2023 study shows that 150 years worth of images were created in the span of just a single year with the help of such text-to-image generators as Stable Diffusion and Midjourney. 

    Related
    Former Binance Boss Shares AI Plans for New Business Venture, Terraform's Do Kwon Extradition Takes New Turn, Shiba Inu Burns Surge 48,554%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Ohanian envisions a world where not a single digital picture cannot be trusted due to the proliferation of AI. The technology is progressing at such a rapid pace that many are already struggling to distinguish between real and AI-generated photos. "So, imagine a world where you cannot trust a single JPG you see. You can't know if it's real or not, if it was taken by someone who says they took it, or if it depicts something real," the entrepreneur said. 

    The Reddit co-founder believes that the blockchain technology could be used to verify the origins of an image's origin. It would be possible to confirm the authenticity of a certain image by signing an immutable global ledger digitally with one's device. 

    This would be a great use case for blockchain, according to Ohanian. "If you're a President or a CEO – even if you're just a teenage kid—it's about to be very, very valuable to prove that an image is yours," he added.

    Blockchain-based verification is nothing new. For instance, accounting giant  Ernst & Young, for instance, launched a blockchain-powered service for detecting fake sake back in 2020. Norwegian fisheries also started relying on IBM's blockchain tech for tracking salmon and battling seafood fraud. 

    #AI #Blockchain News #Mike Novogratz
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image SHIB Price Prediction for April 12
    2024/04/12 18:45
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 12
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Former Binance Boss Shares AI Plans for New Business Venture, Terraform's Do Kwon Extradition Takes New Turn, Shiba Inu Burns Surge 48,554%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/04/12 18:45
    Former Binance Boss Shares AI Plans for New Business Venture, Terraform's Do Kwon Extradition Takes New Turn, Shiba Inu Burns Surge 48,554%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Cardano New Releases Herald Major Network Upgrade for Ecosystem
    2024/04/12 18:45
    Cardano New Releases Herald Major Network Upgrade for Ecosystem
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Unveils Keynote Topics: Empowering Enterprises with Real-World Insights
    Racing into the Future: Polkadot’s Community-Driven Indy 500 Sponsorship of Conor Daly a First in Sports History
    Metacade Unchains Web3 Gaming: Multi-Chain Integration Unites the Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    AI Colliding with Blockchain? Mike Novogratz Supports Reddit Founder's Stunning Prediction
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 12
    Former Binance Boss Shares AI Plans for New Business Venture, Terraform's Do Kwon Extradition Takes New Turn, Shiba Inu Burns Surge 48,554%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all