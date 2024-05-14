Cardano Founder Makes Curious Crypto AI Statement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano blockchain, has published a tweet about the continuing expansion of artificial intelligence. He launched a poll about AI and cryptocurrencies on his official X account.

The Cardano community was surprised at this idea, though, posting multiple replies to express their reaction.

"AI is b[l]urring reality from fantasy"

Cardano founder has tweeted that the fast and wide spreading of artificial intelligence is “b[l]urring reality from fantasy.” Therefore, Hoskinson rolled out a poll to ask his numerous community of followers on the X platform whether he should set up a crypto OnlyFans for an AI version of himself “doing crazy stuff.”

The answer options are the following: “yes” (voted for by 19% of the participants), “super yes” (it has received 16.1% of votes so far), “yes, but Caddle Daddy” (29.2% of the votes) and finally “no” – 35.6% of the respondents have picked this one. Overall, 3,554 X users have taken part in this joke survey. The tweet has gained 59,000 views so far.

Since AI is burring reality from fantasy now, should I open up a crypto OnlyFans for an AI version of myself doing crazy stuff?https://t.co/kvPZYAev7u — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) May 13, 2024

First Spanish AI-generated social media influencer

Hoskinson added a link to his X post, which leads to a YouTube short about a social media influencer and a model generated by AI.

This AI-made girl has pink hair, she allegedly earns $11,000 a month and her name is Aitana Lopez. Her Instagram account says that she is 25 and is based in Barcelona. She posts content on her Instagram profile every day, and she now has a fan base of 181,000 followers.

Aitana was created by a Spanish advertising agency using artificial intelligence and PhotoShop. Every week, a team of creators gets together to discuss what photos Aitana will post and to what new location she will travel now. The aforementioned $11,000 a month is the money she brings the agency from advertising brands that approach them, especially those who cannot afford big advertising campaigns.

AI warning from Hoskinson

In December 2023, Charles Hoskinson issued a gloomy prediction about scammers widely leveraging AI in the future to defraud crypto holders. He reacted in this way when he saw a deepfake video of himself (generated by an AI) promising users an ADA giveaway.

In the tweet, Hoskinson pointed out that he expects AI to become so good that it will be hardly possible to tell fake from real.